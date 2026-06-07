Hall fulfilling promise that made him No. 1 pick in 2010 Draft

Hall won the Memorial Cup in 2009 and 2010 with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League and was named tournament MVP both seasons.

It proved to be the deciding factor for the Oilers, although MacGregor said he thought the decision might be made for them when Hall took a massive hit from defenseman Travis Hamonic, who played for Brandon of the Western Hockey League, and went face first into the end boards in the opening game of the 2010 tournament.

Hall had to be helped off the ice but returned to score two goals in a 9-3 win.

“I remember I looked at ‘Tamby’ and said, ‘Our decision could be done,’” MacGregor said. “He looked like he was hurt badly. He went into the boards so hard, but he got up and kept playing. Then I went, ‘Oh man, this guy’s driven.’ And he played really well. I think he scored a really big goal in that game if I remember right. For me, it kind of was one of those moments where it helps you make your decision.”

Hall had a strong rookie season for Edmonton in 2010-11 with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 65 games. The following season he had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games.

Edmonton had bottomed out after getting to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final and losing to Carolina in seven games. The Oilers won just 27 games the year before they drafted Hall and 25 when he was a rookie. They would not get back to the playoffs until 2017.

“There are not too many 18-year-olds that are the drivers of the line he’s out there with and he did that his first year, so that was impressive,” Tambellini said. “We were in a full rebuild and brought in Taylor. And sometimes, not every night, but sometimes, he would be the best player on the ice as an 18-year-old.”