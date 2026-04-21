Couturier accepts redefined role, helps Flyers take hold of 1st round

Captain's ability to adapt in series against Penguins has Philadelphia up 2-0 in series

York_Couturier

© Darcy Finley/NHLI

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PITTSBURGH -- Rick Tocchet sat in Sean Couturier's seat once upon a time.

It was near the end of an 18-season NHL career that saw him score 440 goals in 1,144 games. He was a forward in his mid-30s that was a step or two slower than he had been a decade earlier, and his coach determined the best way Tocchet could help the team was to take a new role. Instead of playing on the top power play and in offensive situations, he was needed to be more of a physical, defensive presence.

"I remember my last run here (as a Philadelphia Flyers forward), Simon Gagne and Justin Williams, they're taking your job and you have to accept your role, whatever you can give the team," Tocchet said.

So when Tocchet, in his first season as Flyers coach, had the same conversation with Couturier earlier this season, he understood what the team captain had to be feeling.

Couturier is 33 years old and playing his 14th season in Philadelphia. He's a two-time 30-goal scorer who won the 2020 Selke Trophy voted as the League's best defensive forward. He was an offensive driver at 5-on-5 and on the power play.

He also isn't the same player since two back surgeries that cost him a season and a half from 2021-23.

After the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Flyers wanted to give rookie forwards Denver Barkey and Alex Bump more playing time and make Trevor Zegras a full-time center. 

With Christian Dvorak and Noah Cates already filling two of the top three center slots, where did that leave Couturier?

In an uncomfortable spot for both player and coach. That's when Tocchet approached Couturier with his idea for a redefined role.

Not less, but different. Harder minutes. More defensive-oriented linemates, like Luke Glendening and Garnet Hathaway. Less power-play time.

"It's hard for me," Tocchet said. "I can't tell you exactly what we said, but we did a deep dive. It's hard because I think as a coach you can only be honest with them. You're not crushing the guy, but you have to be honest with him.

"Some nights he plays 13, sometimes he plays 18, 20 minutes. It depends on the game, so whether you want to call him a fourth line or whatever, I don't even put a tag on him. He's one of our best face-off guys. He goes out there first PK. He's probably going to be out there in the last minute of a game. The only thing is he doesn't play the power play as much as he used to, doesn't play (overtime) as much as he used to. Those are the things that maybe he gives up a little bit, but the other parts of the game, the 5-on-5, are huge.

"So, I don't really look at as a fourth line. I think I look at him as a guy who's a real big utility guy for me."

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One of Tocchet's best qualities is his ability to communicate with players, which is why Couturier has been able to not just accept his new role but thrive in it.

"As long as we win, that's all that matters," he said. "It's all about winning. I'm glad we're in the spot we're in right now as a team, as an organization, and just happy to help out in any way I can."

Couturier is a giant reason the Flyers are up 2-0 on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, which shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS). His assist on Glendening's empty-net goal sealed a 3-0 win in Game 2 on Monday, but more important has been all the other things he's done. 

In two games he's won 18 of 26 face-offs (69.2 percent) and averaged 2:58 per game on a penalty kill that has gone 7-for-7 and allowed two shots on goal. And at 5-on-5, most of his shifts have come with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin's line on the ice.

"I just try to do whatever I'm asked to do to help the team win," Couturier said. "That's all that matters. I think that's the mentality we want around here, is guys buying in and playing for one another and doing whatever we can to win games. And that's all I'm trying to do."

General manager Daniel Briere said it's been impressive to see the way Couturier has rolled with the change.

"He accepted the new role, seeing that it was really helping the team and he could be a force in that role," Briere said.

Especially physically. His seven hits led the Flyers in their 3-2 win in Game 1.

"I think the Pens had about two or three really good hits, the crowd was going, and I think 'Coots' went out that shift, I think he got somebody," Tocchet said. "It actually helped settle our bench down. ... When your captain does that, he answered the bell with that. It was a big hit after the Penguins had a couple of good hits on us."

That's the leadership Couturier continues to bring to the Flyers.

"I would say those veterans, you can go to two ways," Tocchet said. "You can be that bitter veteran, or you can be the veteran that helps. ... The passing the torch or helping the young guys out, that's big. I can see that from him. He's not a bitter veteran. He's a guy that wants to help the young guys."

And the younger guys are paying attention. If they see a player of Couturier's stature accepting whatever role is given to him, it sends a message throughout the dressing room.

"I think that just speaks towards his character and leadership," Barkey said. "Kind of just adapting to whatever role he's given and exceeding the expectations in that role. He's a leader for a reason, and I think that's just a small example. To see him move up and down the lineup and just be a versatile player that's willing to do anything to help our team win, as well as what he does in the room here, he's a really good leader."

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