Howden playoff goal surge with Golden Knights ‘fun to watch’ for Pisani

Howden has been playing left wing predominantly on a line with Marner and center William Karlsson in the playoffs. Marner had a hat trick in Game 3 and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in the Cup Final. Howden had an assist on Shea Theodore’s goal at 5:38 of the second overtime Saturday.

Pisani found his own chemistry with linemates Raffi Torres and Michael Peca 20 years ago in Edmonton’s run to the Cup Final, which ended with a 3-1 loss at Carolina in Game 7. He had 18 points (14 goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games after having 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) during the regular season for the Oilers, who were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Edmonton went on to upset the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks before falling one victory short of winning the Cup.

“I think for us, Raffi was playing unreal and Peca stepped his game up, and collectively the three of us just took our game to another level,” Pisani said. “I was in good spots where they would get me the puck and it was like anything, once you get on a little bit of a roll, you’re shooting things and you’re hitting your mark and they’re going in. Then once you catch fire, you just want to make sure you’re dialed in and focused and wanting to do it continuously.”

Much like Howden with the Golden Knights, the timing of Pisani’s goals in 2006 played a big role in the Oilers’ run.

Howden has three short-handed goals and three game-winners in the playoffs; Pisani had five game-winning goals, including one short-handed in overtime of Game 5 for a 4-3 win against the Hurricanes to extend the series. It was the first short-handed overtime goal in Cup Final history.

“That one I’ll never forget for sure,” Pisani said. “I had no idea until days after that it was the first short-handed, game-winning overtime goal in Stanley Cup history, so that was pretty cool.

“I didn’t see it until after when you watch the replay, but just the whole bench’s reaction, that was, to me, was one of the coolest things to watch, just to see everybody going crazy and jumping up and down. As you watch it and see it now, it was really cool for sure.”

Howden’s had his own overtime heroics, scoring the winner in a 5-4 victory against the Utah Mammoth in Game 5 of the first round. Vegas went on to win in six.