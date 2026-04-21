Penguins hope to 'figure it out,' get back in series in Game 3

That's easier said than done, but these Penguins have an uncanny ability to work their way out of desperation.
From Dec. 7-20, they lost eight straight games (0-4-4) to fall to 14-11-9. The response? Seven wins in the next eight.
Crosby, who led Pittsburgh with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in his 21st season, missed 14 games, the bulk because of a lower-body injury sustained while competing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Malkin had a resurgent season with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists), but missed 26 games (21 due to injury, five due to suspension).
The Penguins lost 16 of 23 games that reached overtime, and 10 of 13 that went to a shootout.
Yet, they survived.
"I think we've proven it through our actions how resilient our group is, no matter what the score is, no matter what's going on the ice any given day," goalie Stuart Skinner said. "Whether we're going on a losing streak, winning streak, whatever. I mean, we keep on battling, we keep on playing our game, and keep on going.
"You know, we never make it easy on anybody. I think all year, this year, even when I wasn't here, and I was watching, all you saw in this group is heart, resiliency, and just always showing up, no matter what."
And, in the regular season, the Penguins weren't intimidated when playing in Philadelphia, losing 3-2 in a shootout there on Oct. 28 and returning to win 5-1 on Dec. 1.
This will be different. Everything is heightened. But Pittsburgh doesn't feel overwhelmed.
"You get caught in the hype (at home) and, you know, you want to do it so bad for the fans," defenseman Kris Letang said. "You kind of freeze, or stuff like that. So, sometimes when you go on the road, it kind of makes it more simple. You just go out there, don't worry about anything else other than your game."
These Penguins have thrived in discomfort. There will be plenty waiting in Philadelphia. Maybe that's exactly what's needed.
"I think that everybody in here is looking forward to getting out of Pittsburgh for a little bit and, you know, going to Philly," Karlsson said. "Hopefully, the hostile environment can make us just focus on playing the situation we're in and not what's going on around us."