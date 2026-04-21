Penguins hope to 'figure it out,' get back in series in Game 3

Trail Flyers in Eastern 1st Round after losing 1st 2 at home

Erik Karlsson PIT believes game 3

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- On Sept. 18, when the Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp, there was little expectation. At least, not externally. 

One of the model NHL franchises of the modern era was meant to limp through the regular season to a fourth straight year without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Fast forward 151 days and Pittsburgh, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division, is back in the postseason. Still, not exactly where it would like to be, down 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers, the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan, with each loss coming at home in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Now, the best-of-7 series shifts to Philadelphia, starting with Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).   

The Penguins weren't supposed to be here. Now, they're expected to be an easy out. It's another chance to prove everybody wrong. 

"I think the will and the determination is there," defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "Now, it's all about either we figure it out or we don't. There's no real beating around it. We've played 82 games. We know how to play hockey in here. I think maybe we're overthinking things a little bit too much and, you know, we're not playing on our instincts, which we've done a great job at throughout the year." 

So far, there have only been spurts of hope.  

On Saturday, forward Evgeni Malkin scored an emphatic tying goal at 15:51 of the second period in Game 1 and set up a late goal from Bryan Rust in the third. It didn't matter. Rust's goal came after Travis Sanheim and Porter Martone scored earlier in the third, giving the Flyers a well-earned 3-1 lead in what became their 3-2 win. 

Afterward, Malkin challenged his teammates, and himself, to be better prepared for Monday. 

"Everybody should be a little bit smarter," Malkin said. "That's it." 

Then, in Game 2, Pittsburgh was limited to two shots on goal in the first period, fell behind 2-0 in the second and lost 3-0. 

The Penguins averaged 3.54 goals in the regular season, third-best in the NHL. That attack has evaporated. Their power play ranked seventh, converting at 24.1 percent. It's 0-for-7 with three shots on goal in the series. 

"I think we've had some looks in and around the net," center Sidney Crosby said. "We just haven't capitalized. Obviously, we're working to get there. Our power play's got to be better. When we get opportunities, you get momentum or ultimately score, we've got to find ways to generate a little more from that. I think just finding a way to bury those ones in front and then making sure we're better on the (power play)."

NHL Tonight: Flyers vs. Penguins Game 2 post discussion

That's easier said than done, but these Penguins have an uncanny ability to work their way out of desperation. 

From Dec. 7-20, they lost eight straight games (0-4-4) to fall to 14-11-9. The response? Seven wins in the next eight. 

Crosby, who led Pittsburgh with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in his 21st season, missed 14 games, the bulk because of a lower-body injury sustained while competing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Malkin had a resurgent season with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists), but missed 26 games (21 due to injury, five due to suspension).

The Penguins lost 16 of 23 games that reached overtime, and 10 of 13 that went to a shootout. 

Yet, they survived. 

"I think we've proven it through our actions how resilient our group is, no matter what the score is, no matter what's going on the ice any given day," goalie Stuart Skinner said. "Whether we're going on a losing streak, winning streak, whatever. I mean, we keep on battling, we keep on playing our game, and keep on going.  

"You know, we never make it easy on anybody. I think all year, this year, even when I wasn't here, and I was watching, all you saw in this group is heart, resiliency, and just always showing up, no matter what." 

And, in the regular season, the Penguins weren't intimidated when playing in Philadelphia, losing 3-2 in a shootout there on Oct. 28 and returning to win 5-1 on Dec. 1. 

This will be different. Everything is heightened. But Pittsburgh doesn't feel overwhelmed. 

"You get caught in the hype (at home) and, you know, you want to do it so bad for the fans," defenseman Kris Letang said. "You kind of freeze, or stuff like that. So, sometimes when you go on the road, it kind of makes it more simple. You just go out there, don't worry about anything else other than your game." 

These Penguins have thrived in discomfort. There will be plenty waiting in Philadelphia. Maybe that's exactly what's needed. 

"I think that everybody in here is looking forward to getting out of Pittsburgh for a little bit and, you know, going to Philly," Karlsson said. "Hopefully, the hostile environment can make us just focus on playing the situation we're in and not what's going on around us."

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