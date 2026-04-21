Penguins hope to 'figure it out,' get back in series in Game 3

Now, the best-of-7 series shifts to Philadelphia, starting with Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

The Penguins weren't supposed to be here. Now, they're expected to be an easy out. It's another chance to prove everybody wrong.

"I think the will and the determination is there," defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "Now, it's all about either we figure it out or we don't. There's no real beating around it. We've played 82 games. We know how to play hockey in here. I think maybe we're overthinking things a little bit too much and, you know, we're not playing on our instincts, which we've done a great job at throughout the year."

So far, there have only been spurts of hope.

On Saturday, forward Evgeni Malkin scored an emphatic tying goal at 15:51 of the second period in Game 1 and set up a late goal from Bryan Rust in the third. It didn't matter. Rust's goal came after Travis Sanheim and Porter Martone scored earlier in the third, giving the Flyers a well-earned 3-1 lead in what became their 3-2 win.

Afterward, Malkin challenged his teammates, and himself, to be better prepared for Monday.

"Everybody should be a little bit smarter," Malkin said. "That's it."

Then, in Game 2, Pittsburgh was limited to two shots on goal in the first period, fell behind 2-0 in the second and lost 3-0.

The Penguins averaged 3.54 goals in the regular season, third-best in the NHL. That attack has evaporated. Their power play ranked seventh, converting at 24.1 percent. It's 0-for-7 with three shots on goal in the series.

"I think we've had some looks in and around the net," center Sidney Crosby said. "We just haven't capitalized. Obviously, we're working to get there. Our power play's got to be better. When we get opportunities, you get momentum or ultimately score, we've got to find ways to generate a little more from that. I think just finding a way to bury those ones in front and then making sure we're better on the (power play)."