Martone playing beyond his years for Flyers in Eastern 1st Round

So far, Martone has put those college lessons to use.

"I think it's a big part of the game of hockey, winning walls, winning blue lines," he said. "That's something I knew I need to get better at if I wanted to make the jump. And coming here, that's really something they emphasize too, and it's something I worked on a lot this year."

The reward for those battles was the goal. As Dvorak skated the puck behind the Penguins net and passed to Travis Konecny on the right side of the crease, he found space on the left post. When Konecny's shot bounced off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman Ryan Shea, Martone was in the right spot to one-time a backhand past Stuart Skinner.

"That goal, I call it scooter skating to get yourself in position," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "That's a goal-scorer's goal. I know people think that maybe it's easy, but it wasn't because he had to scooter, the timing, all that stuff, on his backhand. That's what he does. He's a hockey player."

Martone is a hockey player who still is just 19 years old and played in just his 11th NHL game. And doing it in the crucible of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He's the first teenager in NHL history to score the game-winning goal in each of his first two career playoff games, and he's the third rookie in League history to score game-winning goals in consecutive games to start a postseason, joining Brett Hull in 1988 and Cooney Weiland in 1929.

"It's pretty impressive," said Konecny, who also arrived in the NHL as a 19-year-old, in 2016-17. He scored 11 goals in 70 games that season; Martone already has six in 11 combined regular-season and playoff games.

"There's not a lot of guys that can come in and make the impact that he has, especially in the games leading up to making the playoffs, how important those were. And for him to be able to jump in, I think it just speaks to not just his hockey ability, but how he wants to learn. He listens when we talk in the room, when we talk about little plays, you go out there and you see it's a switch the next shift. He learns quick."