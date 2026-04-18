3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, with Game 1 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

The rivalry between the NHL’s Pennsylvania teams ignites tensions on both sides.

"You obviously have the rivalry, which, you see it from afar, but until you're in it and seeing it firsthand, you don't realize how good of a rivalry it is and the history of the teams," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "That was very obvious in the games played there this year."

Two of the games required a shootout, and another two were decided by at least three goals; each of those featured at least 20 penalty minutes and 40 hits combined.

Of course, in the middle of it all was Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who had five points (four goals, one assist) in three games against Philadelphia this season.