Golden Knights, Hurricanes admit to ‘butterflies’ before Game 1 of Cup Final

Sleep wasn’t a problem Monday for Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook, who spent the night cooking some steaks and doing other fatherly duties.
He got “yelled at by my daughter a little bit, a lot, actually,” he said. “She was yelling last night, so she got some intensity.”
He sent his agent a text, then basked in what was ahead of him, something he’s been working his whole life to achieve.
“I think if you don’t have butterflies, there’s something wrong with you,” Martinook said. “This is the most exciting -- next to birth of kids and weddings -- I think this is probably the best moment of my life. Going to embrace it, take it all in, and give everything I’ve got for my team and our team’s going to get everything we got.”
Three of the Hurricanes and 13 of the Golden Knights -- plus Tortorella -- have been in this situation before, staring ahead at a Game 1 of the Cup Final. So has Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, though he has only been involved as a player.
How is it different? Does he still have those same butterflies?
“Surprisingly, yes,” Brind’Amour said. “I mean, I have no impact in this game whatsoever other than preparing the team, and I’m sitting there -- I’ve got a better seat than you do -- but I do have the butterflies, which is good. You want that.
“It’s an exciting time. If you don’t have it, I mean, what would you be in this game for?”
But they’ll all take it in before puck drop, putting on their pads and skates and exchanging the anticipation they’ve been feeling for the intensity of the game itself.
It’s time.
“We’re ready to play,” Tortorella said. “Enough of this. Enough of yesterday. We need to play a game of hockey. I’m sure both teams feel that way.”
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report