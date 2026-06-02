Golden Knights, Hurricanes admit to ‘butterflies’ before Game 1 of Cup Final

“Yeah, it was a long day,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said after their morning skate Tuesday, the final preparations for their first game since May 29, a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the conference final.

Which was why both teams were doing all they could to welcome the butterflies -- and to keep them at bay -- before puck drop.

“I had my brothers and the kids over, kind of loosened up for me, personally,” Staal said. “Hadn’t seen the kids in a while, so that was fun and killed some time and we had some fun and good laughs.

“But yeah, I think the hardest part right now is just getting going. Once you get into it, obviously get in that groove, it’s a different feeling, but Game 1 is just (being) anxious about getting going is the biggest thing.”

The Golden Knights haven’t played since May 26, a 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, so they’ve also had plenty of time to wait, to mull over the experience and the chance they have ahead of them -- all there is to gain or lose.

“I think we’ve had a really good few days of preparation, and we’re ready to play,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “I can tell with our group I think we’re right in that fine line of having confidence, but also businesslike. We’re ready to play.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t anxieties, even for players who have been in this situation before. For Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev, this marks his third trip to the Cup Final, having won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and in 2023 with Vegas against the Florida Panthers.

“To be honest, you definitely have some nerves going into Game 1,” Barbashev said. “It kind of took me a while to fall asleep yesterday -- just probably a lot of things going through my head -- but woke up today feeling good. Just had a good morning skate and just ready to go for tonight.”