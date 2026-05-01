3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 6 of Western 1st Round

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Vegas Golden Knights know it will be a challenge to eliminate the Utah Mammoth in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Delta Center on Friday.

Vegas has won two straight games to take a 3-2 series lead. But the Golden Knights needed 19:08 of overtime to win 5-4 in Game 4 and 25:28 of OT to win 5-4 in Game 5.

“You have to play with that same type of mindset,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said. “You’ve got to play with that desperation to close out an opponent, because you know that they’re playing with it. We don’t have to change a ton. We’d like to be a little bit cleaner defensively, but we’re scoring some goals, making some good plays.”

Vegas is 12-11 in potential clinching games since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18, including 6-7 on the road. Stone has 10 goals in 24 potential clinchers in his NHL career.

In its second season in the League, Utah is in its first Stanley Cup Playoff series and facing elimination for the first time. But the Mammoth have several veterans, including five who have scored while facing elimination: forwards Clayton Keller and Kevin Stenlund and defensemen Sean Durzi, Nate Schmidt and MacKenzie Weegar.

“It’s an elimination game,” said defenseman Ian Cole, who has played 134 playoff games, most among the Mammoth. “We need to bring our best. We know they’re going to bring their best. They want to close this out. So just being aware of the situation, but also not maybe over glorifying it, is key.”

Game 7 would be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The winner of this series will face the Anaheim Ducks in the second round.