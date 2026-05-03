Dobson game-time decision for Canadiens in Game 7 against Lightning

TAMPA -- Noah Dobson will be a game-time decision for the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury while blocking a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 11. Dobson had 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 regular-season games, averaging 22:29 of ice time. He ranked second in the NHL in blocked shots (188), two fewer than Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe.

“He’s been a big player for us this year,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “I’m confident that if he plays, he’s going to bring something.”

Dobson participated in the morning skate but did not play in a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 6 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday that tied the best-of-7 series 3-3.

“He does so much for the group on both sides of the ice,” Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher said. “So, at some point here, we’re going to get him back.”