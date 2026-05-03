2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild vs. Avalanche Western 2nd Round preview

The Minnesota Wild slayed their personal playoff dragon, advancing past the first round for the first time since 2014-15 by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games. Now they’ll prepare for their next test against the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL.

Minnesota, which finished third in the Central Division, eliminated second-place Dallas in their 5-2 win on Thursday. It was a big step for the Wild, but they hope it’s just the first step.

“We didn't have the goal to win the first round. You dream big. You set high expectations for yourself and each other. It's been like that the whole series, I think too, onto the next mentality,” Minnesota forward Matt Boldy said. “You can't change the past and I think that's something we handled very well going down 2-1 (against the Stars). Just kind of getting out of your own head, honestly.

“Yeah, it's nice to win, but at the same time we're all pretty excited to get to Colorado and get that game going. You enjoy it, learn as much as you can, but it's onto the next mentality."