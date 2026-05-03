Hart vs. Dostal goalie matchup in Western Conference 2nd Round

Blocker side off right wing: Hart holds edges well, moves efficiently, is patient off releases and plays a mostly contained positional game, so it's probably not surprising there aren't a lot of numbers that jump off the page on his goal chart. But the number of clean looks from distance that went in blocker side either coming down right wing or off passes from the right side, including Lawson Crouse's shot in Game 3 and Kailer Yamamoto's rush chance for Utah's only goal in Game 6, is a trend worth keeping an eye on. Hart tends to turn and pull off blocker shots rather than closing down and cutting them off in front of him that can open holes and net. It seems more prevalent on plays coming off the right side, and though it just be coincidence based on how chances presented themselves, Utah fired 20 more shots to Hart's blocker side than his glove side.

Low glove: It's important to remember goal totals are not save percentages but the nine goals (20 percent) under Hart's glove in the regular season are almost double the tracked average of 10.4 percent. That number was down to two (11.1 percent) in the first round, and the above-mentioned trend towards the blocker may play a role, but his "fingers-up" glove position does make it harder to turn that pocket down over the pad, something that shooters are taught to look for. Mammoth forward Michael Carcone took advantage of with a one-timer under the glove from well outside the right face-off dot in Game 4.

Against-the-grain: Five of the seven clean-look goals in the regular season came on shots against the grain, part of a larger trend across several chance types that includes the above-mentioned trend of shooting back to the blocker when skating down the right wing. The larger sample included a couple goals from higher in the zone including lateral carries across the middle, with 14 goals (30.4 percent) coming on shots back against the direction of play, well above the 18.4 percent tracked average. It continued in the first round against Utah, with six of the 18 goals (33.3 percent) involving an against-the-grain element.

East-west and up: Forcing goalies to move from one side of the ice to the other is always a good way to increase scoring odds, but 14 of 46 regular season goals (30.3 percent) came on these types of lateral plays, well above the 22.1 percent average even if the four first round goals (22.2 percent) was closer to it. There were also nine (20 percent) on pop passes from below the goal line or low-high laterals from below the bottom of the face-off circles in the regular season, slightly above the 17.1 percent average. There weren't any definitive trends in those two beyond the need to elevate on the other end of those plays. Only three were finished along the ice because Hart usually gets a good push into those plays and seals the ice. Part of that comes with more conservative depth and good rotations back to the posts, which can also open a little more of the top of the net, but on odd-man rush chances he tends to go into a spread, or sprawl, as he comes across, especially to the glove side. That takes away the bottom half of the net but gives him almost no access to the top, something Carcone took advantage of.