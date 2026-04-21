Ducks gain confidence, experience entering Game 2 against Oilers

Once they settled in, the Ducks did not look out of place against the playoff-seasoned Oilers, who have been to the past two Stanley Cup Finals and the Western Conference Final in three of the past four seasons.

“I really enjoyed it. During the national anthem I was just looking around,” Dostal said. “I had a chance to play in the Olympics this year and I played at the (2024) World Championship in Prague in my hometown, and the atmosphere was pretty much the same. But I enjoyed it. It was obviously my first playoff game, and it was a lot of fun.”

Going into the game, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville was not certain how his young team would react on the playoff stage in an intimidating building, but he was pleased with how his young players responded after falling behind.

Despite the loss, Anaheim feels it has laid a solid foundation to build on for the rest of the series.

“We wanted to find out about our guys in the playoffs and we showed we’re competitive,” Quenneville said. “I think there are some things we can learn from and we have to get better as the series goes along. We look at individually and collectively that there were some positive things that technically we can be stronger in areas. But the effort was there, the pace was fine and we expect to get better in order to win and be successful, and that’s our challenge.

“For a lot of the guys getting their first exposure (to the playoffs), it was a good sign in their games. I think the upside can go a long way as well.”

Considering the Ducks had 26 comeback wins this season, tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the most in the NHL, it was not surprising to see them battle back in Game 1. What was uncommon was losing in regulation with a third-period lead.

“That might have been the first game we (lost) without going into overtime with a lead in the third period,” Quenneville said. “It was a little disappointing on that end of it, because we’ve had some success. The game was on the line the whole time anyway, because when they scored to tie it up, then it was like overtime.”

Having lost 6-5 to Anaheim on Feb. 25 in the first game back from the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, blowing three leads in the process, Edmonton knew better than to underestimate its opponent heading into the series, despite its inexperience.

The point was reiterated in Game 1.

“They have skill and speed to make you pay,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “They can make plays and I think just the way they transition … they attack the net really hard, and so we have to make sure we clear pucks out and have numbers back so they’re not getting any odd-man rushes.

“They have good, young skill that can make you pay if you give them anything easy, so our goal is to not let it be easy for them.”