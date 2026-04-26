Xhekaj playing with renewed confidence for Canadiens in Stanley Cup Playoffs

But there is sometimes beauty in simplicity.

Occupying the role of sixth defenseman, Xhekaj is playing inspired hockey to help the Montreal Canadiens take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I feel like nothing else really matters right now," said Xhekaj. "It's just your next shift, your next game, so that's kind of how I look at it. I just keep trying to stack up games and shifts and practices and everything."

Game 4 is in Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, The Spot, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP).

While Xhekaj has not stacked up a ton of shifts in this series, he has certainly made them count.

In Game 3 against the Lightning on Friday, Xhekaj hopped on the Bell Centre ice just 14 times, the lowest total amongst Canadiens defensemen and second lowest on the team, after the 11 shifts for forward Oliver Kapanen. But Xhekaj had a considerable impact on practically every one of those shifts.

At the end of the game, a 3-2 Canadiens win in overtime, Xhekaj had an assist on Kirby Dach's goal, eight hits, two shots, five shot attempts and a plus-2 rating.

"’Jaco’ doesn't want us to just give him anything for free, he's building up his own career," said coach Martin St. Louis following an optional skate at Bell Centre on Saturday. "That's not the norm for today's generation. A lot of times, the younger players want everything to come easily.

"A player can always turn to excuses, like 'If I played more, I'd play better.' But a coach will tell you that if you play better, then you'll play more. You have to be fair, but realistic. We're all working together. Arber knows that when he made his debut in the NHL, we lacked depth on defense with five rookies. He gained experience early on by playing more minutes. Now, we're relying on a few more solid defensemen. He's realistic about his spot, but he's also a competitor and he wants more."