Playoff energy surrounding Canadiens is ‘so special,’ Cournoyer says

MONTREAL -- The morning before he was the centerpiece of a dramatic opening ceremony, Yvan Cournoyer was in his backyard 25 miles north of Bell Centre, preparing his property for summer.
It’s a good day in this city, suggested the 10-time Stanley Cup champion, when the Montreal Canadiens and his swimming pool are competing for his attention.
On Friday, the man nicknamed “Roadrunner” for his blistering speed emerged slowly from outdoors and through a Bell Centre concourse into the arena bowl, lifting the team’s ceremonial torch skyward for a roaring crowd. It would digitally set the ice, indeed the entire building aglow.
The building was already in a frenzy, 20,962 fans stoked for action, crackling energy for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.