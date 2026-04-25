Playoff energy surrounding Canadiens is ‘so special,’ Cournoyer says

“The last three or four years the atmosphere has come back. It’s crazy. Out of 21,000 people tonight, 15,000 might be wearing Canadiens jerseys. In my day, it was adult couples in suits and ties and hats who came to the Forum; today, it’s young people. It’s a different mentality.

“Now, fans are so enthusiastic. They’re with you as long as you give a good show. They know their hockey here. If we don’t play a good game, or if we lose against an average team, then they boo. But they forgive the next day, always. They forget easily.”

Witness the tremendous ovation given to forward Kirby Dach on Friday, who made costly mistakes in a Game 2 overtime loss in Tampa, but redeemed himself Friday and was raucously celebrated for his goal and assist in Game 3.

Serge Savard, as busy as ever in business and the community at age 80, won the championship eight times as a member of the 1970s “Big Three” on defense with Larry Robinson and Guy Lapointe. He’d be appointed general manager in 1983 and guide the team to its two most recent championships, in 1986 and 1993.

“I was lucky. I started with a good team and my first two years we won the Stanley Cup (1968, 1969),” Savard said. “It’s such a big thing when you win your first. Then your second is your best, until you win your third. Some of the years we weren’t the best team but on the ice we got the job done because we played more like a team.