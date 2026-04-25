St. Louis reveals his comfort TV show: 'Seinfeld makes me disconnect'

Canadiens head coach uses classic sitcom to relax during energetic postseason

Martin St. Louis Seinfeld

© Sportsnet

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Now here’s a story about nothing.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis revealed Saturday that his comfort TV show is the iconic 90s sitcom, “Seinfeld.”

“To me, ‘Seinfeld’ is the show that can let me disconnect from everything,” St. Louis told reporters.

“It’s a show about nothing,” he added with a laugh. “So you can just think about nothing. And you don’t even have to actually watch it, you can just listen to it because you know the characters and so it’s easy to fall asleep. For me, 'Seinfeld' makes me disconnect.”

He said he’s watched the series at least four times through.

“It’s hard not to like all of [the episodes],” he said. “George is my favorite character, by the way.”

The show – which ran from 1989 until 1998 – stars comedian Jerry Seinfeld as the titular character, alongside Jason Alexander as St. Louis’s favorite character George Costanza and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes. It was created by Seinfeld and comedic legend Larry David.

On Friday, the Canadiens took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Canadiens have an off day on Saturday, not that there's anything wrong with that.

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