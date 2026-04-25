St. Louis reveals his comfort TV show: 'Seinfeld makes me disconnect'

Now here’s a story about nothing.
Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis revealed Saturday that his comfort TV show is the iconic 90s sitcom, “Seinfeld.”
“To me, ‘Seinfeld’ is the show that can let me disconnect from everything,” St. Louis told reporters.
“It’s a show about nothing,” he added with a laugh. “So you can just think about nothing. And you don’t even have to actually watch it, you can just listen to it because you know the characters and so it’s easy to fall asleep. For me, 'Seinfeld' makes me disconnect.”