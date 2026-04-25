St. Louis reveals his comfort TV show: 'Seinfeld makes me disconnect'

He said he’s watched the series at least four times through.

“It’s hard not to like all of [the episodes],” he said. “George is my favorite character, by the way.”

The show – which ran from 1989 until 1998 – stars comedian Jerry Seinfeld as the titular character, alongside Jason Alexander as St. Louis’s favorite character George Costanza and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes. It was created by Seinfeld and comedic legend Larry David.

On Friday, the Canadiens took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Canadiens have an off day on Saturday, not that there's anything wrong with that.