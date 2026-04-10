Caufield’s 50th goal put him in exclusive club with Canadiens legends 

The anticipation had been growing for many weeks, Montreal Canadiens fans warming to the possibility with each goal scored by Cole Caufield.

With explosive speed, a heartbeat-quick release, soft hands and great enthusiasm, Caufield has been the flashiest, most entertaining goal-scorer in this city since the late, legendary Guy Lafleur.

On Thursday at Bell Centre, during a playoff-intense 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 25-year-old joined an elite club of six Canadiens who 12 times since 1944-45 scored at least 50 goals in a season, the 102nd NHL player of all time to reach that plateau. His 50th came a week to the night after he’d scored Nos. 48 and 49 against the Rangers in New York.

It’s been 36 years since Stephane Richer scored 50, then 51, in 1999-2000, the most recent Canadiens player with 50 reaching that mark more than a decade before Caufield was born.