NHL EDGE stats behind Caufield’s ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy chances

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify some key advanced metrics surrounding Cole Caufield’s late-season push for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Cole Caufield is having a career year in goal-scoring and, with elite underlying metrics, could catch or eclipse Nathan MacKinnon to win or claim a share of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Caufield, who has scored an NHL career-high 51 goals in 79 games this season, only trails MacKinnon (52 goals in 78 games) by one goal in the race for the award given to the NHL’s regular-season goal leader(s). Caufield is by far the NHL’s leading goal-scorer since Jan. 1 with 32 goals over that 40-game span. Caufield, who became the seventh different Montreal Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season, is the first since Stephane Richer in 1989-90.

Montreal has two games remaining, while Colorado has three games left but could rest or manage minutes for MacKinnon and/or some of his other high-scoring teammates after clinching the Presidents’ Trophy for the most points in the NHL standings.

MacKinnon has won the Hart Trophy in 2024 as the NHL’s most valuable player in the regular season and Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 but has never won the “Rocket” Richard Trophy. There have only been two occasions in the past 20 years where the “Rocket” Richard Trophy was shared between two players in a single season: 2020 (Alex Ovechkin, David Pastrnak finished tied with 48 goals each) and 2010 (Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos finished tied with 51 goals each).