Canadiens 'keep building' with Stanley Cup Playoffs on horizon

MONTREAL -- One by one, Montreal Canadiens players and management walked to a microphone at Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club seven months ago and looked well beyond 18 holes of their charity tournament.
The Canadiens had recently finished the third season of a stay-the-course rebuilding plan, the youngest team to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs not the least bit discouraged by a five-game elimination by the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round.
Good days were ahead, all said on a cloudless mid-September morning. The sun shone brightest on Nick Suzuki, who in 2022 at the same golf club was named the youngest captain in franchise history, and defenseman Lane Hutson, voted winner of the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.
Each spoke in measured tones, setting a modest, reasonable bar for the 82 games ahead -- and they hoped more -- with the season opener set for Oct. 8 on the road against their storied rival Toronto Maple Leafs.