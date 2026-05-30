Hurricanes don't touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 5 victory

The Carolina Hurricanes took a page out of their coach's playbook.

After being awarded the Prince of Wales Trophy for winning the Eastern Conference on Friday, they did not touch it. Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not touch the trophy when he was captain of the team in 2006, and the Hurricanes went on to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

"I had a few guys ask me what I thought and I said, ‘Do what you want, but don't touch it,'" said Brind'Amour when asked if he had any input about touching the trophy.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the trophy to captain Jordan Staal following a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Staal did not touch the trophy before he and his teammates posed for photos with it.

"Yeah, seemed like that was the consensus around the room," Staal said. "Like we said, we’ve got bigger and better things ahead of us."

The only other time the Hurricanes won the trophy was in 2002; captain Ron Francis picked it up and the Hurricanes would go on to lose in the Cup Final to the Detroit Red Wings in five games.