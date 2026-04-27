Zuccarello, Trenin could return for Wild in Game 5 of West 1st Round

Each forward has upper-body injury; best-of-7 series tied against Stars

Zuccarello for Game 3 injury updates April 22 26

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin practiced Monday and are trending toward returning for the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

Zuccarello has missed the past three games and Trenin the past two, each with upper-body injuries.

Wild coach John Hynes listed the forwards as "questionable right now.” The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

"We'll see how (Zuccarello) felt and what his response is from that, but it was definitely a step in the right direction," Hynes said. "(Trenin) is the same. It's good that they both skated. Now we have to see how they're feeling and we'll probably know more in the morning."

There were signs each would be ready to play. 

Zuccarello was working in his regular spot with the first power-play unit, even running a five-minute meeting with the group toward the end of that portion of practice.

He had three assists in Game 1, including two on the power play in the 6-1 win. The Wild were 2-for-4 on the power play with Zuccarello in Game 1; they're 1-for-15 without him the past three games.

Zuccarello finished Game 1 after taking an elbow to the head from Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers in the first period. That hit is the reason why he did not play the past three games.

"Obviously, he's a big part of our team, a big part of our power play," defenseman Quinn Hughes said. "He's got a lot of experience, a lot of playoff experience, been to the Cup Final (2014 New York Rangers), really well respected. Obviously, it's important to have him back."

Trenin, who has missed the past two games with an injury he sustained when Stars forward Colin Blackwell hit him in open ice in the first period of Game 2, was on the ice for the full optional practice, and left the ice at the same time as the Wild regulars.

He led the NHL with 413 hits in the regular season and has 16 in the series.

Stars at Wild | Recap

Nico Sturm and Danila Yurov stayed on the ice for extra work with the players who have been healthy scratches in the series, an indication they could come out of the lineup if Zuccarello and Trenin are ready to go.

The Stars, meanwhile, will not have Nils Lundkvist for Game 5 and remain without center Roope Hintz (upper-body injury), who has not played since March 6 and is skating on his own.

Lundkvist sustained a deep facial laceration in Game 4 on Saturday. He did not practice Monday.

"We should see him before this series is over, but you won't see him tomorrow," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said after practice. 

Game 6 is Thursday in Minnesota. 

Lundkvist has two assists and is averaging 16:45 of ice time per game in the first round playing on Dallas' second defense pair with Thomas Harley.

Gulutzan said the Stars will decide Monday night who will replace him, the options being Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco.

Lyubushkin and Petrovic are right-handed, the same as Lundkvist. Capobianco is a lefty.

Petrovic had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and averaged 15:21 of ice time per game in 54 games in the regular season. Lyubushkin had nine points (one goal, eight assists) and played 15:44 per game in 53 games. 

Capobianco played 33 games and had five points (two goals, three assists), averaging 12:08 of ice time.

Gulutzan said they're all ready to play.

"They've all played well," he said. "That's the beauty of our lineup, they've all played well. It helps when you make your decision."

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