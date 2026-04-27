Zuccarello, Trenin could return for Wild in Game 5 of West 1st Round

Wild coach John Hynes listed the forwards as "questionable right now.” The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

"We'll see how (Zuccarello) felt and what his response is from that, but it was definitely a step in the right direction," Hynes said. "(Trenin) is the same. It's good that they both skated. Now we have to see how they're feeling and we'll probably know more in the morning."

There were signs each would be ready to play.

Zuccarello was working in his regular spot with the first power-play unit, even running a five-minute meeting with the group toward the end of that portion of practice.

He had three assists in Game 1, including two on the power play in the 6-1 win. The Wild were 2-for-4 on the power play with Zuccarello in Game 1; they're 1-for-15 without him the past three games.

Zuccarello finished Game 1 after taking an elbow to the head from Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers in the first period. That hit is the reason why he did not play the past three games.

"Obviously, he's a big part of our team, a big part of our power play," defenseman Quinn Hughes said. "He's got a lot of experience, a lot of playoff experience, been to the Cup Final (2014 New York Rangers), really well respected. Obviously, it's important to have him back."

Trenin, who has missed the past two games with an injury he sustained when Stars forward Colin Blackwell hit him in open ice in the first period of Game 2, was on the ice for the full optional practice, and left the ice at the same time as the Wild regulars.

He led the NHL with 413 hits in the regular season and has 16 in the series.