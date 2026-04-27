Zuccarello, Trenin could return for Wild in Game 5 of West 1st Round

Nico Sturm and Danila Yurov stayed on the ice for extra work with the players who have been healthy scratches in the series, an indication they could come out of the lineup if Zuccarello and Trenin are ready to go.
The Stars, meanwhile, will not have Nils Lundkvist for Game 5 and remain without center Roope Hintz (upper-body injury), who has not played since March 6 and is skating on his own.
Lundkvist sustained a deep facial laceration in Game 4 on Saturday. He did not practice Monday.
"We should see him before this series is over, but you won't see him tomorrow," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said after practice.
Game 6 is Thursday in Minnesota.
Lundkvist has two assists and is averaging 16:45 of ice time per game in the first round playing on Dallas' second defense pair with Thomas Harley.
Gulutzan said the Stars will decide Monday night who will replace him, the options being Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco.
Lyubushkin and Petrovic are right-handed, the same as Lundkvist. Capobianco is a lefty.
Petrovic had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and averaged 15:21 of ice time per game in 54 games in the regular season. Lyubushkin had nine points (one goal, eight assists) and played 15:44 per game in 53 games.
Capobianco played 33 games and had five points (two goals, three assists), averaging 12:08 of ice time.
Gulutzan said they're all ready to play.
"They've all played well," he said. "That's the beauty of our lineup, they've all played well. It helps when you make your decision."