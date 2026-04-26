Boldy delivers in clutch for Wild by scoring OT winner in Game 4

It was technically the second time Boldy put the puck in the net in overtime. The first time, with 5:24 remaining, would have been good if he were a placekicker, or a soccer player, because it he booted it right in and the referee immediately waived it off.

Boldy raised his arms when he saw it go in, but he knew it wasn't going to count, so there was no emotional swing that he had to overcome to score the goal that counted.

"Obviously, not how I would want to play it but just kind of how it naturally happened," he said.

He had another chance just before that, but Oettinger came across to the right post with his legs split and stopped Boldy from winning the game with 5:48 remaining in overtime.

Boldy had four shots on goal and 10 shot attempts. He was getting hit and dishing some out too.

Go back to Game 3, which the Wild lost 4-3 in double overtime, there was the uncalled cross-check to the back of his head from Jamie Benn with 8:25 remaining in the first period that sent him down the tunnel and into the Wild's dressing room for the rest of the period.

But Boldy just kept going, kept playing, as he did Saturday until he made everyone stop playing with his overtime goal.

"That's a part of it," Boldy said. "Getting frustrated and complaining and whining and stuff like that does no good. Another thing I think I've learned through these last two years at 4 Nations and Olympics, these Jack Eichels, these Auston Matthews, these guys that dominate our league and are so effective, they're stone cold. Nothing gets to them. Frustration is all what you make it, I think that's the biggest thing. The more you can stay calm and let your game speak and do what's best for the team then good things happen."

It may not look like how he used to score it in the driveway years ago, but as Boldy said, all that matters is what the scoresheet says.

The backhand toe drags are sweet and all, but Boldy did it for real the way you have to do it in the playoffs, by going to the net.

" 'Bolds' plays a big-man game and that's what his whole career is going to be about," Foligno said. "There's nothing better than doing it in high stakes moments."