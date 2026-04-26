Robertson built himself into 'most gifted goal-scorer' for Stars, Duchene says

Robertson's journey to the NHL became much clearer many seasons ago as an offensive producer with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League and in his NHL Draft-eligible season. In January 2017, teammate Warren Foegele was traded to Erie, opening a door for Robertson to take the spotlight. He had 42 goals and 81 points in 68 games in 2016-17.

"I always thought I was a goal-scorer, skilled guy, but I think that year it was a kind of the perfect blend," Robertson said. "Paul McFarland was a great coach that year; he really wanted our team to do well but he also wanted me to succeed and build that foundation for when I did go pro. Those habits ... It was kind of a perfect storm."

Robertson was selected by the Stars in the second round (No. 39) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was the third player chosen by Dallas, following defenseman Miro Heiskanen (No. 3) and goalie Jake Oettinger (No. 26) in the first round.

"I think any time when you're one of those bubble guys who may go in the first round, it's a little frustrating at the time," Roberston said. "Looking back at it, it doesn't really matter when you go. I think it matters more where you go and it worked out perfect in Dallas. I just remember when I got drafted, they told me I was the first forward picked on the team so that was exciting."

He gained a valuable understanding of the pro life with Texas of the American Hockey League in 2019-20, when he had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games.

"Obviously, when you're 20 years old, coming out of junior, they say you need the AHL and you do, but you don't want to be there ... You want to go to the NHL, right?" he said. "But as you get older, you start to understand that it's hard becoming pro. It's hard adjusting and being able to play against older men and the AHL definitely helped a lot."

Robertson earned a full-time role with Dallas the following season; he had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 51 games as a rookie in 2020-21, the second-most points by a first-year player in Stars history, trailing Jussi Jokinen's 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) in 81 games in 2005-06. It was a sign of things to come.

He has six points (four goals, two assists) in four games against the Minnesota Wild in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round series that is tied 2-2. Game 5 is at Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).