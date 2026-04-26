Robertson built himself into 'most gifted goal-scorer' for Stars, Duchene says

Forward coming off 3rd 40-goal season, has 6 points in West 1st Round against Wild

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© David Berding/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jason Robertson didn't enter professional hockey carrying any guarantees. He carried habits.

His work ethic encompassed early arrivals, late departures, and video sessions where he studied not just his goals, but chances missed. The jump to the NHL for the Dallas Stars left wing didn't happen overnight, but he worked harder than the next guy doing what he had always done -- find space where none seemed to exist.

It's to a point now where even teammates are dumbfounded with the way he's able to shoot the puck and collect goals with great regularity.

"He's probably the most gifted goal-scorer I've ever played with," Stars forward Matt Duchene said. "It's not like an (Alex Ovechkin) or (Steven Stamkos) where it's this crazy good shot, but he's got a really good wrist shot and finds all different ways to score. He finds ways to score goals that shouldn't go in ... I'm talking about ones where the puck just seems to find him."

MIN@DAL, Gm 2: Robertson extends Stars' lead in 3rd period

The 35-year-old pivot would know, too, since he's been serving as Robertson's center since the final weeks in the regular season and now in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I've seen him score two goals this year, where the puck hit the goal post and bounced to him for an open net," Duchene said. "Those are the guys you want on your team this time of year because they'll score a goal out of nowhere ... From the parking lot at a time when your team is maybe taking on some water, and it can change the game."

On reason for that is Robertson's obsession in moving his feet with the puck on his stick, making it harder to track pucks. A good example was the goal he scored from low in the left face-off circle of a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4 on Saturday when he skated from wide in the circle towards the slot to collect a pass from Duchene and snap a shot underneath the crossbar at the left post.

"That's something that more so this year I've really implemented in my game," Robertson told NHL.com. "Normally I'd let the centerman drive the middle of the ice. But this year I think I'm trying to get off the wall and really get into the middle of the ice and move my feet to create even more space."

DAL@MIN, Gm 4: Robertson cashes in on the rebound for opening PPG

Robertson's journey to the NHL became much clearer many seasons ago as an offensive producer with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League and in his NHL Draft-eligible season. In January 2017, teammate Warren Foegele was traded to Erie, opening a door for Robertson to take the spotlight. He had 42 goals and 81 points in 68 games in 2016-17.

"I always thought I was a goal-scorer, skilled guy, but I think that year it was a kind of the perfect blend," Robertson said. "Paul McFarland was a great coach that year; he really wanted our team to do well but he also wanted me to succeed and build that foundation for when I did go pro. Those habits ... It was kind of a perfect storm."

Robertson was selected by the Stars in the second round (No. 39) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was the third player chosen by Dallas, following defenseman Miro Heiskanen (No. 3) and goalie Jake Oettinger (No. 26) in the first round.

"I think any time when you're one of those bubble guys who may go in the first round, it's a little frustrating at the time," Roberston said. "Looking back at it, it doesn't really matter when you go. I think it matters more where you go and it worked out perfect in Dallas. I just remember when I got drafted, they told me I was the first forward picked on the team so that was exciting."

He gained a valuable understanding of the pro life with Texas of the American Hockey League in 2019-20, when he had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games.

"Obviously, when you're 20 years old, coming out of junior, they say you need the AHL and you do, but you don't want to be there ... You want to go to the NHL, right?" he said. "But as you get older, you start to understand that it's hard becoming pro. It's hard adjusting and being able to play against older men and the AHL definitely helped a lot."

Robertson earned a full-time role with Dallas the following season; he had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 51 games as a rookie in 2020-21, the second-most points by a first-year player in Stars history, trailing Jussi Jokinen's 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) in 81 games in 2005-06. It was a sign of things to come.

He has six points (four goals, two assists) in four games against the Minnesota Wild in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round series that is tied 2-2. Game 5 is at Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

DAL@MIN, Gm 3: Robertson doubles the lead with short-side wrister

He is the second player in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history with a four-game goal streak to begin a postseason, following Steve Payne (four games in 1981).

"When things get tight, especially in a tight playoff series, sometimes there's not a lot of quality chances," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He doesn't need many to score and for him, he finds a way to get himself involved offensively almost every night no matter what the condition.

"The other part of it is he's a big guy (6-foot-3, 204 pounds). He holds onto pucks, he finishes checks and he's been good defensively for us all year, so I like the way his game has rounded out."

Robertson has flourished with linemates Duchene and right wing Mavrik Bourque at a time when it's been needed most without injured center Roope Hintz.

"Our line is connected, we each know where the other is on the ice and when you start learning the pattern of other guys in a game that's so fast it just gets easier," Bourque said. "Sometimes you don't really have time to look where everybody is, so you have to sense where they usually are.

"The way ‘Robo’ shoots ... first, it's heavy, it's got deception, and he knows where to go. If the goalie is leaning on one leg, he'll shoot to the other side and go five-hole."

MIN@DAL, Gm 1: Robertson roofs one home down low on power play

Robertson scored 40-plus goals this season for the third time in his career, getting 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games.

"He's got that blessing from the hockey gods of being able to score," Duchene said. "He can beat you clean and he can find a chintzy one here and there. He's got an absolute knack, and I've never seen anything quite like it."

Robertson, 26, is proud of his journey to the NHL and has advice for young players hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"Patience," he said. "Be patient in everything like it was in the minors in Texas for me. But also, you've got to try to separate yourself. If you do something well, you have to sharpen that skill because everyone at this level can do something really well. You have to really expand on what you do well. If you're the fastest guy on the ice, use your speed. If you can move the puck super well on the defensive side, do that often, make those plays.

"That's how you get noticed."

It's something Robertson has perfected quite well.

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