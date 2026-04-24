Johnston thriving on power play for Stars in West 1st Round

Working daily with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Gulutzan clearly recognizes the importance of hockey sense on the power play. He didn't know what kind of savant Johnston is on it until he got to work with him this season.

"The biggest skillset that I notice with him is his ability to read in dynamic or evolving situations," Gulutzan said.

He brought up a silky power-play overtime goal Johnston scored against the Calgary Flames on April 7, when he got the puck with his back to the net on his forehand and felt some free space on his backhand, so he spun, faked forehand and scored with his backhand.

"He gets his shot off as quick as anyone," Stars goalie Jake Oettinger said. "He's so smart and he's learning as he's playing where those little holes are and the timing to get open for that split second. You've seen it, he doesn't need much room to make 'em pay."

Johnston is often working on his spacing, positioning, and his shot from in tight.

"It just makes you feel comfortable in a game when you get those looks when you feel comfortable you can put it into the spot you want," he said.

Watch closely and you'll see the Wild penalty killers staying close to Johnston in the first-round series. It's not often that the Stars can get him the puck in the bumper, particularly for a quick one-timer from the slot, but they're always looking.

"When I don't have the puck, I'll try to look before I get it to try to see where he is or where he might be because the most effective plays are always the one touches," Rantanen said. "He has scored there a lot, so teams are sitting on him, sometimes two guys, and then we've got to find some other ways too."

The Stars are 5-for-13 on the power play in the past two games after going 1-for-4 Game 1. The more Dallas diversifies its looks, the more the Wild soften in the middle.

It happened in overtime Wednesday. Johnston found enough space to end the game.

"He has this uncanny ability that's hard to teach just to find space on the ice and then when he does find space, he's very quick with what he wants to do, whether it's shoot or make a little move, a little play," Gulutzan said. "His hands are very good in tight, very fast and clean, but the ability to find space in that area and move to high danger areas is very hard to teach. He's just got a real knack to find it."