Hurricanes mum on starting goalie for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

The questions about the Hurricanes starting goalie began following their 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 3 on Saturday, in which Bussi replaced Andersen after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in the first two periods. That Andersen, who has started all 16 of Carolina’s games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, didn’t practice Monday added to the intrigue.

Brind’Amour called it a “maintenance day,” and said the 36-year-old was fine physically after he was hit in the head in a collision with Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev in Game 3. The clash resulted in a goal from Jack Eichel that was disallowed for goaltender interference at 4:00 of the second period.

The score was tied 0-0 at the time, and Andersen remained in the game and allowed four goals on 12 shots over the remainder of the period. Bussi took over to begin the third with Carolina trailing 4-0, and stopped the first 18 shots he faced before Shea Theodore’s right-point shot caromed off the end boards and bounced into the net off the back of Bussi's left pad at 5:38 of the second overtime.

That was Bussi’s first NHL playoff appearance, and his first game action of any kind since a 2-1 victory against the New York Islanders in the Hurricanes’ regular-season finale on April 14. The 27-year-old was tight-lipped Monday when asked if he’d been told if he’ll make his first NHL playoff start Tuesday.

“You know 'Roddy’s’ our coach, right?” Bussi said. “That’s all I can say. Let’s see you if you guys have better luck.”

Bussi said he always prepares as if he’s going to start, so he won’t need to change his approach for Game 4.

“It’s the same thing for me every day,” he said. “I like to have fun. I put my head down. I work hard. That's about it.”