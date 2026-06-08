Hurricanes mum on starting goalie for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Bussi had to stay ready while the Hurricanes rode Andersen to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, the same year they won their first championship. Andersen was 12-1 with a 1.41 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and three shutouts throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs.
He allowed 12 goals on 65 shots in the first three games of the Cup Final, though, for a 4.44 GAA and .815 save percentage in the series.
Bussi ended up playing more than anyone expected when Carolina claimed him off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5 for insurance behind Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. With Kochetkov limited to nine games by a lower-body injury and Andersen struggling at times (16-14-5, 3.05 GAA, .874 save percentage), Bussi ended up starting a team-high 39 regular-season games and was 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts.
“He’s a huge reason why we are where we are right now,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “He’s a big presence back there – literally (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and figuratively. He’s been awesome for us. … He’s been so humble about it all, and then he gets tossed into the deep end of the pool last game and he came up with some massive saves.
“We don’t make that comeback (four goals in the third period of Game 3) like we did -- it didn’t end the way wanted it to, but we don’t even have a chance of making that -- if not for him.”
Bussi has seemed unfazed by it all. He faced just two shots before Mitch Marner, who had three goals and an assist in the second period, was awarded a penalty shot when he was slashed by Sebastian Aho on a short-handed breakaway at 4:04 of the third. Bussi calmly stopped Marner’s backhand with his catching glove, keeping the score at 4-0 and sparking the Hurricanes’ comeback.
“A lot of things for me this year have happened (with) kind of crazy circumstances,” Bussi said. “The way my time here started, the last game of the regular season (when he had to start because Kochetkov was ineligible to play). Some wild things have happened, so nothing really surprises me anymore.”