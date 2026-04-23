Stars 'make it count' on special teams to outlast Wild in 2OT

Back played 6:57 short-handed and Faksa finished at 5:58, and that's with Faksa picking up his own minor penalty for tripping Kirill Kaprizov in the offensive zone at 6:13 of the third period.

"I feel that's all I did tonight, so many penalties, right, on both sides," Faksa said, laughing.

Heiskanen played a game-high 9:54 short-handed with Lindell right behind him at 8:07. Lindell also sat in the box for two minutes for tripping Kaprizov, his infraction coming 18 seconds into the third period.

There was also Mikko Rantanen's tripping of Quinn Hughes at 12:30 of the third period, Sam Steel's tripping of Hughes at 14:36 of the first overtime and Jamie Benn's holding Nick Foligno in the offensive zone at 19:09 of the first OT.

The Wild had only five shots on goal in their final six power plays, just one on their two opportunities in overtime.

"Listen, we go out there on the power play, it's stressful minutes, but it's not nearly as stressful as the PKers," Robertson said. "They're trying to get the job done, keep it out. We're out there, it's a big difference. You can't say (enough) about the PKers tonight, especially when we were taking on water in the first overtime, then they got another one. They just did their job."

Stressful doesn't even begin to describe what it felt like for the Stars when Faksa lost his stick on Minnesota's first power play in overtime.

"We're all on the bench, I know I was, I had my head down and looking with one eye and just going, 'Good Lord, get through this,' " Duchene said.

Without a stick, Faksa still blocked Matt Boldy's shot from the point and helped clear the rebound by kicking the puck up the ice, out of harm's way.

"Tried to stay calm and all the other three guys did a great job and helped me out and cleared the puck out," Faksa said. "That was huge."