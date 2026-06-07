Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Hurricanes forward discusses 2OT loss to Golden Knights, preparations for Game 4

martinook-blog-june-6

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Jordan Martinook / Special to NHL.com

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.

In his fourth entry, Martinook discusses the wild 5-4 loss in double overtime in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Hurricanes were down 4-0 to start the third period after giving up four goals, including a natural hat trick by Mitch Marner, but rallied with three goals in 39 seconds before Andrei Svechnikov tied it on a 6-on-4 power-play goal with 1:42 remaining. It’s only the second time in the history of the Final that a team erased a four-goal deficit.

Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore won it at 5:38 of the second overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, with each game being decided by one goal. The teams have two days off before Game 4 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The way that goal by Theodore goes in, I feel that is the way every one of those long games goes. It is one of those fluky goals you are not expecting. Just unfortunate.

I feel like that would have been a pretty incredible story and an incredible comeback. Obviously, it shows that we need to clean up some things and we can score and do some really good things. We just need to clean up our mistakes. I know we said the same thing after Game 1, but I feel we are inflicting stuff on ourselves.

When games like Saturday go that long, it can be hard. You have to try to have a couple of sets of undergear because you are sweating pretty good and you want to dry out as much stuff as you can. Hydrate as much as possible, too, because you don’t want to cramp. We eat a pregame meal at like 11 a.m. for a 5 p.m. start, so if there is food kicking around, you don’t want to eat anything too heavy but you want to get some fuel in your body. It goes by quick; it’s 15 minutes, but it feels like five.

We didn’t really talk about what happened after the game; it’s more disappointment. It’s something that we touched on today, going over our video and in meetings, looking at what we did that wasn’t good.

For the first period, I thought we did exactly what we wanted to. We didn’t score, but we didn’t give them anything. I felt like we were the better team in the first period. In the second period, I didn’t think we started out that bad; it was just a couple of defensive lapses, and then you are chasing it. We did a great job chasing it last night, but there are no moral victories here.

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 3: Martinook buries hard-earned wrister in the slot

I think we have a blueprint on how to play after the third period of Game 2. I think both teams are really figuring each other out. It’s not sexy hockey, it’s just who can play more in the other end and who is going to make the mistakes. You see it when they get rolling and we make our mistakes, and then they make their mistakes too. The margins are so small, and they got the goal to win it last night and they are ahead in the series. We have to match it.

Brandon Bussi was amazing last night, not that anyone in our organization or on our team is shocked. He was incredible for us all year and obviously hasn’t played in a while, but he came in and was so dialed in, and it was unreal to see. Kudos to him.

Now it is time to move forward. Today we are going to a UFC training facility. They have a bunch of recovery stuff there, so that will be good. I don’t watch every UFC card, but I am a fan. I watch more in the summer because I have the time to watch it. It’ll be cool. I’m excited to be here.

Especially today, you want to get your mind away from it. I know a lot of guys have family and friends here. This is a city where you aren’t going to be recognized a ton because there a lot of people here just to be here. Take your mind away from it when you can today. Obviously, you are never not going to be thinking about it, but it’s important to just spend some time enjoying the company of the people you love.

Tomorrow we will practice, do some more video and get ready to go. Obviously it’s disappointing that we lost, but even after that game ends you are excited to play that next game. It’s a weird feeling when you have no energy and you are exhausted but are ready to go again. It’s hard to explain.

This is an incredible time, and you want to take advantage and enjoy every minute of it.

Related Content

Hurricanes comeback in Game 3 falls short, effort fuels belief

Hall fulfilling promise that made him No. 1 pick in 2010 Draft

Marner sets Cup Final record with historic hat trick for Golden Knights

Golden Knights welcome extra day of rest during intense Cup Final

Playoffs

Golden Knights welcome extra day of rest during intense Cup Final

Howden playoff goal surge with Golden Knights ‘fun to watch’ for Pisani

Golden Knights director of entertainment experience cherishing role in Final

Marner sets Cup Final record with historic hat trick for Golden Knights

T-Pain to headline free concert prior to Game 4

Hall fulfilling promise that made him No. 1 pick in 2010 Draft

Golden Knights, Hurricanes experiencing playoff baby boom

NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes-Golden Knights thriller in Stanley Cup Final

Theodore fulfills childhood dream with 2OT goal in Game 3 of Cup Final

Marner scores fastest hat trick in Cup Final history for Golden Knights in Game 3

Bussi impresses in playoff debut for Hurricanes despite Game 3 loss

Golden Knights, Hurricanes rewrite Stanley Cup Final record books in Game 3 thriller

Hurricanes comeback in Game 3 falls short, effort fuels belief

Golden Knights recover for 2OT victory against Hurricanes in Game 3 of Cup Final

McNabb's 'incredible' return provides emotional lift for Golden Knights in Game 3 win

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Marner among top performers for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

McNabb plays for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final