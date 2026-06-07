Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore won it at 5:38 of the second overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, with each game being decided by one goal. The teams have two days off before Game 4 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The way that goal by Theodore goes in, I feel that is the way every one of those long games goes. It is one of those fluky goals you are not expecting. Just unfortunate.

I feel like that would have been a pretty incredible story and an incredible comeback. Obviously, it shows that we need to clean up some things and we can score and do some really good things. We just need to clean up our mistakes. I know we said the same thing after Game 1, but I feel we are inflicting stuff on ourselves.

When games like Saturday go that long, it can be hard. You have to try to have a couple of sets of undergear because you are sweating pretty good and you want to dry out as much stuff as you can. Hydrate as much as possible, too, because you don’t want to cramp. We eat a pregame meal at like 11 a.m. for a 5 p.m. start, so if there is food kicking around, you don’t want to eat anything too heavy but you want to get some fuel in your body. It goes by quick; it’s 15 minutes, but it feels like five.

We didn’t really talk about what happened after the game; it’s more disappointment. It’s something that we touched on today, going over our video and in meetings, looking at what we did that wasn’t good.

For the first period, I thought we did exactly what we wanted to. We didn’t score, but we didn’t give them anything. I felt like we were the better team in the first period. In the second period, I didn’t think we started out that bad; it was just a couple of defensive lapses, and then you are chasing it. We did a great job chasing it last night, but there are no moral victories here.