Ehlers misses Game 4 of East 1st Round for Hurricanes with lower-body injury

Forward has 1 assist for Carolina in series against Senators, replaced by Deslauriers

Ehlers out for Game 4

© Tim Austen/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Nikolaj Ehlers did not play for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

The forward played 17:06 in Carolina’s 2-1 win here on Thursday. Ehlers has one assist in three games in the best-of-7 series, which the Hurricanes lead 3-0.

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers replaced Ehlers in the lineup.

Ehlers ranked second for Carolina during the regular season with 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games. He signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) with the Hurricanes on July 3, 2025.

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