Video Review: COL @ VGK – 12:32 of the First Period

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev used his hand to bat the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the Colorado net. According to Rule 67.6, “A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official.”