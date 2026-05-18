Canadiens ready to ‘embrace’ Game 7 in Eastern 2nd Round

BUFFALO -- The Montreal Canadiens would like to replicate the outcome of their previous Game 7 when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Second Round at KeyBank Center on Monday (7:30 p.m ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Canadiens arrive with experience playing a Game 7 this postseason, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the first round on May 3. Other than the score, however, there’s not much from that performance they want to repeat.

Montreal went 26:55 without a shot, including zero in the second period. It was the first time the Canadiens in their long history failed to generate a shot in a period in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Add the fact that the winning goal in the third period by Alex Newhook came via a batted puck out of the air from behind the goal line off the back of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and, well, it’s definitely not the traditional blueprint for success.

“I mean, it’s tight,” Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle said. “Obviously we didn’t probably play our best game. (Goalie) Jakub Dobes played great for us.

“I just think we might have gripped our sticks a little too tight.”