Pastrnak 'chilling' with Team Czechia ahead of pressure-filled Olympics

MILAN -- David Pastrnak is a star in the NHL. He's even bigger in Czechia.

The Boston Bruins forward has reached iconic status in his home country and is arguably the most recognizable current athlete there, entering the national sporting hero status reserved for Jaromir Jagr and Dominik Hasek.

"He's at the Jagr level, for sure," said Jakub Voracek, who played for the Czech national team for a decade and played 1,058 NHL regular-season games for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers from 2008 to 2022.

There's responsibility and pressure that comes with such stature, and Pastrnak will be heavily scrutinized at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Not that you would know it.

"He's just a guy enjoying the moment," Team Czechia forward Tomas Hertl said on Monday. "He's never nervous; that's probably why he is so good."

Pastrnak is really good -- both in the NHL and internationally.

He leads the Bruins in scoring, and is sixth in the League, with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 52 games this season. The 29-year-old is aiming for his fourth straight season of at least 100 points and won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the 2019-20 season, when he scored 47 goals.

Pastrnak scored the gold medal-winning goal for Czechia at the 2024 World Championship. The following year, he had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) when Czechia finished sixth.

Those are credentials that hive his star such luminance, why he is in the same galaxy as the biggest players to don the national team jersey.

Hertl grew up idolizing Jagr, a member of the national team that won the Olympics in 1998, the first time NHL players participated in the tournament. But Hertl knew him as much as an NHL star who was rewriting the record books for multiple teams during his heyday.

Jagr was Hertl's hero. The Vegas Golden Knights forward wanted to play like Jagr and, early in his career, was measured against Jagr. Now, he sees a new generation revering Pastrnak in the same manner.

"When we were all growing up, everybody loved Jagr because he was a star and now its David," said Hertl, who also put Team Czechia and Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas in that category. "We need that. We need to show that we can still produce the best hockey players.