Nelson can add to family legacy with Team USA at Olympics

MILAN -- The package was waiting for Brock Nelson in the athletes' village. Arranged, he thinks, by his wife, it was filled with handwritten cards of support and good luck for the Team USA center from family members, including his grandfather and uncle.

Those two letters were extra special.

Bill Christian, Nelson's 88-year-old grandfather, was a forward on the United States team that won gold at the 1960 Winter Olympics in California.

Dave Christian, Nelson's 66-year-old uncle, was a forward for the "Miracle On Ice" group that won gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

The father and son were each part of the last two U.S. teams to win gold at the Olympics.

Nelson, a center for the Colorado Avalanche, has a chance to stand with them if the United States can get the job done at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Team USA plays its first game of the tournament against Team Latvia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC).

"Special for sure," Nelson said. "I had a couple letters from family members; grandfather, uncle, my wife, all my family members sent messages. But to have that connection with them and what they've accomplished before me, it means a lot for sure.

"Any time you get to represent the country it's an incredible honor, and to think about, obviously, at the Olympics, too, it's pretty special to have that chance. It gives me a lot of chills and goosebumps and emotions."

The 34-year-old's medal-winning lineage traces to 1956, when his great uncle, Gordon Christian, earned silver at the Olympics, which, ironically, were in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

His other great uncle, Roger Christian, played on the 1960 team.

"You know, it's incredible," Dave Christian told NHL.com. "It's surreal. Looking at the different scenarios and thinking about it, you go back to an uncle who played in '56 in Cortina and won a silver medal -- in some ways it's come full circle with the hockey in Milan and Cortina co-hosting.

"We're just so excited for Brock. … We're so excited for him to have his moment and enjoy and have the experience in his own way."

Nelson played for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off one year ago. As soon as he made that team, he called his grandfather and emotions poured out on both sides of the line.

Nelson even started to get teary-eyed when he retold the details of that conversation in an interview with NHL.com in January 2025.