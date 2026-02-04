Josi determined to lead Switzerland to 1st Olympic hockey medal in 78 years 

Roman Josi has accomplished so much, and along the way set a standard for any Switzerland-born hockey player looking to make a mark in the NHL one day.
The 35-year-old defenseman, selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round (No. 38) of the 2008 NHL Draft, is in his 15th NHL season and ninth as Predators captain.
He also happens to be Nashville's all-time leader in points, with 761 (200 goals, 561 assists) in 1,005 games.
There is one more item he'd like to check off his to-do list: earning a medal for his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Switzerland is looking to do just that in hockey for the first time since taking bronze at the 1948 St. Moritz Olympics, and the third time ever; it also won bronze at the 1928 St. Moritz Olympics.
"A medal ... that's definitely a dream come true," Josi said. "The Olympics is the biggest stage and with the NHL players back and after the success we had at World Championship, being able to show what we can do at the Olympics against the best players in the world will be huge for Swiss hockey.
"I think Swiss hockey has taken a lot of big steps the last couple of years and if we can compete at the Olympics and hopefully go as far as we can, it'd be a huge step for everyone, for myself, for Swiss hockey, for the whole country."
This will be Josi's second turn playing at the Olympics; he did not have a point in four games for Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"I was born and raised in Bern, Switzerland, which is like a three-hour train ride to Milan," Josi said. "My family will be there, and my friends are coming for some of the games. It kind of feels like a home game for us because Milan is so close. I'm sure there's going to be a ton of Swiss people coming to the games and Milan is really the closest big city to Switzerland, so it's going to be really cool."