'NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026' to deliver on-site Olympic coverage on NHL Network

NHL Network™ today announced its comprehensive programming schedule for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, underscoring the highly anticipated return of NHL players to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Throughout the month, NHL Tonight™ will deliver daily in-depth recaps as well as highlights from the first half of the NHL regular season and insightful previews of the second half.

NHL Network host Jamison Coyle will be joined in Milano, Italy, by 2022 Team Canada Olympian and analyst Jason Demers to deliver onsite coverage of the Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament for NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026, presented by Honda. In addition, Coyle and Demers will contribute to the NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026 Preview Show and Recap Show as part of the network’s comprehensive tournament programming.

As the NHL regular season prepares to resume, NHL Network will debut the NHL Tonight: Second Half Preview Show ahead of the return of its full programming lineup: NHL Tonight: First Shift, NHL Now, NHL Tonight, and On The Fly, which will air throughout the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics:

NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026 Preview Show , will air on the eve of the start of the Men’s ice hockey tournament, Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. ET;

, will air on the eve of the start of the Men’s ice hockey tournament, Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. ET; NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026 presented by Honda will begin Wednesday, Feb. 11, airing daily at 6 p.m. ET until Tuesday, February 24 with Jamison Coyle and Jason Demers from Milano, Italy and additional NHL Network in-studio personalities providing commentary;

presented by Honda will begin Wednesday, Feb. 11, airing daily at 6 p.m. ET until Tuesday, February 24 with Jamison Coyle and Jason Demers from Milano, Italy and additional NHL Network in-studio personalities providing commentary; NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026 Recap Show, following the gold medal game of the men’s ice hockey tournament, will air on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

First Half of NHL Regular Season:

NHL Tonight: First Half Recap Show will include analysis on the first half of the NHL regular season as the league takes its break for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, will air on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET;

will include analysis on the first half of the NHL regular season as the league takes its break for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, will air on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET; Top Shelf: Best of the First Half, a 30-minute wraparound show, will premiere on Monday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

Second Half of NHL Regular Season:

NHL Tonight: Second Half Preview Show , which will also include analysis heading into the second half of the NHL regular season as teams make a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will air on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. ET;

, which will also include analysis heading into the second half of the NHL regular season as teams make a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will air on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. ET; NHL Network’s programming lineup of NHL Tonight: First Shift at 4 p.m. ET, NHL Now at 5 p.m. ET, NHL Tonight at 7 p.m. ET and On The Fly, immediately following the night’s games, returns for the remainder of the NHL regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, plus three signature studio shows, interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information, visit www.nhlnetwork.com.