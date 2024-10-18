NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Each Friday during the season, NHL.com director, senior fantasy editor Pete Jensen will take a look at the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, he identifies some under-the-radar offseason movers so far this season.

---

Two weeks into the NHL season, there have been plenty of surprises, especially among offseason movers around the League, in terms of both surface-level and advanced metrics.

While big names and past Stanley Cup champions like forwards Jake Guentzel (now with Tampa Bay Lightning), Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault (Nashville Predators) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (Utah Hockey Club) are still getting acclimated to their new surroundings and usage, there have been some under-the-radar trades and signings that have yielded impressive results, helping some teams exceed expectations and others stay afloat despite injuries to teammates.

Here are some players with impressive EDGE stats so far this season who could continue to make noise as the season progresses: