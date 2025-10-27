NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

PENGUINS AT FLYERS (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS)

- Pittsburgh is tied for fifth in high-danger shots on goal (86) this season, led by forwards Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha (10 each; 88th percentile at position).

- Philadelphia forward Owen Tippett ranks second in 22-plus mph speed bursts (10) behind Connor McDavid (18) of the Edmonton Oilers.