NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify key advanced metrics for each of the 16 games ahead of the “Frozen Frenzy” on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025
Key advanced metrics, players to watch for 16-game slate on Tuesday, Oct. 28
© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images / Sam Hodde/Getty Images / Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
PENGUINS AT FLYERS (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS)
- Pittsburgh is tied for fifth in high-danger shots on goal (86) this season, led by forwards Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha (10 each; 88th percentile at position).
- Philadelphia forward Owen Tippett ranks second in 22-plus mph speed bursts (10) behind Connor McDavid (18) of the Edmonton Oilers.
FLAMES AT MAPLE LEAFS (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF)
- Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf leads the NHL in midrange saves (66).
- Toronto leads the NHL in high-danger goals (20), led by forward Auston Matthews (four; tied for fifth).
GOLDEN KNIGHTS AT HURRICANES (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)
- Vegas’ Tomas Hertl is among the forward leaders in offensive zone start percentage (50.0; 99th percentile)
- Carolina rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin ranks fourth in the entire NHL in hardest shot (98.97 mph)
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
BLUE JACKETS AT SABRES (6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B)
- Columbus ranks second in midrange shots on goal (93) behind the Colorado Avalanche (104), led by forward Kirill Marchenko (18; third).
- Buffalo forward Josh Doan ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (13; just outside NHL’s top 10).
DUCKS AT PANTHERS (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13)
- Anaheim forward Cutter Gauthier is tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche for the NHL lead in midrange shots on goal (20 each).
- Florida leads the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (93), led by forwards Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe (13 each; 95th percentile among forwards; just outside top 10). Reinhart and Brad Marchand are tied with each other for fifth in high-danger goals (four each).
ISLANDERS AT BRUINS (7:15 p.m. ET; MSGN, NESN, TVAS)
- New York rookie Matthew Schaefer leads NHL defenseman in 20-plus mph speed bursts (36).
- Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy ranks fourth in the entire NHL in total skating distance (36.89 miles) behind Connor McDavid (41.68), Cale Makar (37.98) and Martin Necas (37.36).
LIGHTNING AT PREDATORS (7:45 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO)
- Tampa Bay leads the NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (17), led by the hardest shot leader in defenseman Victor Hedman (101.42 mph).
- Nashville forward Steven Stamkos has three of the team’s four 90-plus mph shot attempts, which ranks tied for third among NHL forwards behind only Tage Thompson (six) and Jani Nyman (four).
JETS AT WILD (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3)
- Winnipeg forward Alex Iafallo is among the leaders in high-danger shots on goal (16; tied for fifth).
- Minnesota rookie Zeev Buium is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen in offensive zone time percentage (47.6).
RED WINGS AT BLUES (8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3)
- Detroit is sixth in long-range shots on goal (68), led by defensemen Moritz Seider (14; tied for fifth) and Axel Sandin-Pellikka (12; tied for eighth), who each rank in the top 10 at their position.
- St. Louis is third in offensive zone time percentage (43.9), led by forward Jake Neighbours (48.2; tied for eighth among all skaters) and defenseman Cam Fowler (48.0; fifth at position).
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
CAPITALS AT STARS (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
- Dallas has two of the top three in high-danger shots on goal: forwards Jason Robertson (23; leads NHL) and Roope Hintz (18; third). Hintz (undisclosed) did not play Sunday and is uncertain for Tuesday.
- Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun is tied with Schaefer for the most high-danger goals at their position (two each).
SENATORS AT BLACKHAWKS (8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2)
- Ottawa defensemen Thomas Chabot is one of three NHL players with multiple long-range goals (two); the others are Capitals defenseman John Carlson and Bruins forward David Pastrnak.
- Chicago goalie Spencer Knight leads the NHL in midrange save percentage (.977).
DEVILS AT AVALANCHE (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT)
- Colorado defenseman Brent Burns leads the entire NHL in long-range shots on goal (20). His teammate, Cale Makar, is tied for third in that category (16).
- New Jersey is tied for third in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (63.6), led by forward Jesper Bratt (67.6; tied for seventh among all skaters) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (66.1; fourth at position).
MAMMOTH AT OILERS (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, Utah16)
- Edmonton leads the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (29), while Utah is ranked third in that category (18).
- Utah has two players tied for the NHL lead in high-danger goals: Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley (five each); they are tied with forward Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators and Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks.
RANGERS AT CANUCKS (10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG)
- New York goalie Igor Shesterkin is tied with Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for the most games with greater than a .900 save percentage (each has done it six times in eight games).
- Vancouver forward Jake DeBrusk is tied for eighth in high-danger shots on goal (15).
CANADIENS AT KRAKEN (10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN2, RDS)
- Montreal rookie goalie Jakub Dobes ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.911; minimum five games played) behind Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (.917).
- Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn ranks in the top 10 at his position in both midrange shots on goal (seven; tied for seventh) and long-range shots on goal (14; tied for fifth).
KINGS AT SHARKS (11 p.m. ET; ESPN)
- Los Angeles ranks second in long-range shots on goal (74; trailing only Colorado Avalanche’s 93), led by wing Adrian Kempe (12; tied for first among forwards).
- San Jose is tied for fifth in midrange goals (11), led by forward Macklin Celebrini (four; tied for first in League).