NHL EDGE stats: Islanders' long-term outlook under DeBoer

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify some key advanced metrics surrounding the New York Islanders after their coaching change April 5.
The New York Islanders have made a late-season coaching change by hiring Peter DeBoer to replace Patrick Roy on Sunday, and his system could help them improve either this season or beyond as they build around franchise cornerstones Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin.
The Islanders, who won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and selected Schaefer with the No. 1 pick, have been in Stanley Cup Playoff position for most of the season but were in the midst of a season-long four-game losing streak prior to the coaching change. New York, which was 3-7-0 over its past 10 games prior to the coaching change, has four games remaining in the regular season, all at home and three against teams currently in postseason position.
DeBoer ranks fifth in NHL history in career playoff wins (97-82 record) and has the most of any coach to never win the Stanley Cup. He led the Dallas Stars to the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons and has reached the third round of the playoffs in six of his past seven seasons (other instances: 2021, 2020 with Vegas Golden Knights; 2019 with San Jose Sharks). He has two Stanley Cup Final appearances (with New Jersey Devils in 2012, Sharks in 2016) and has led his teams to the playoffs in nine of his past 11 seasons. It's also worth noting DeBoer has the best Game 7 record in NHL history (9-0).
Schaefer has already set NHL records for most points (58 in first 78 games) and goals (22) by an 18-year-old defenseman, is the front-runner for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL's rookie of the year and one goal away from tying Brian Leetch for the most goals ever by a rookie defenseman (23 in 1988-89). Sorokin led the NHL in shutouts (seven) this season prior to the coaching change and is one of the top contenders for the Vezina Trophy ahead of the voting for the NHL's top goalie.