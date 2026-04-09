NHL EDGE stats behind Robertson’s offensive prowess for Stars

Jason Robertson has been a top 10 offensive player in the NHL over the past five seasons combined and continues to give the Dallas Stars -- a perennial championship contender -- hope of breaking through in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Since 2021-22, the start of the NHL’s puck and player tracking era, Robertson ranks ninth in both goals (192) and points (439 in 398 games) over those five seasons combined. Dallas, which has lost in the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons and also lost in the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2026 postseason in search of its first championship since 1999.

Robertson has reached 40 goals for the third time of his career this season (41; tied for eighth in NHL) and has reached career highs in power-play goals (14; tied for eighth) and average ice time (20:21 per game). Robertson has also had four straight seasons of at least 80 points (91 this season; had career-high 109 in 2022-23); he leads the Stars in points, shots on goal (284) and game-winning goals (seven) this season.