Lightning, Canadiens to play Game 7 of Eastern Conference 1st round

Tampa Bay 7-3 in situation; Montreal is 15-9

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© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday (TBD).

The Lightning forced the deciding game in the best-of-7 series with a 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 at Bell Centre on Friday after trailing the series 3-2.

The winner of the game will play the Buffalo Sabres, who defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 6 on Friday to advance.

The Lightning are 7-3 in Game 7s, including 4-1 at home. They won their most recent, 2-1 at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 first round. The Canadiens are 15-9, including 7-6 on the road. They won their most recent, 3-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 first round. Montreal has won its past two road Game 7s and five of its past six winner-take-all games away from home.

Forwards Brendan Gallagher (2-0) and Phillip Danault (1-1) have each played in two Game 7s. Gallagher has one goal and two assists, and is the only player on the roster with a goal in Game 7.

Montreal goalies Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler have not played in a Game 7 and Martin St. Louis has not coached in one.

Lightning forward Corey Perry is 5-6 in Game 7 with six points (four goals, two assists). Defenseman Ryan McDonagh is 8-2. Forward Nikita Kucherov is 4-2 with no points, and defenseman Victor Hedman, who has not played in the series, is 5-3. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has three goals in two Game 7s, and forward Yanni Gourde has four points (one goal, three assists) in four Game 7s.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has played in four Game 7s, going 2-2 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .945 save percentage. Backup Jonas Johansson has never played in one.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper is 4-2.

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