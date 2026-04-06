NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini building case for Hart Trophy with Sharks

Macklin Celebrini is having one of the best seasons by a teenager in NHL history, and the San Jose Sharks being on the cusp of the Stanley Cup Playoffs makes the 19-year-old a bona fide Hart Trophy contender.

Celebrini has already surpassed the 100-point mark this season (106 in 75 games; fourth in entire NHL) and, with seven games remaining for San Jose, has the fourth-most points by a teenager in history behind Wayne Gretzky (137 in 1979-80 with Edmonton Oilers), Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07 with Pittsburgh Penguins) and Jimmy Carson (107 in 1987-88 with Los Angeles Kings). The only teenagers to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player were Gretzky and Crosby during those aforementioned seasons.

The Sharks (36-32-7, 79 points) are two points behind the Predators and Kings (81 points each) for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference; San Jose has played one fewer game (75) than both Los Angeles and Nashville (76 each). Celebrini is looking to lift his team to its first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance since a run to the Conference Finals in 2018-19.