NHL EDGE stats behind Quick’s elite goaltending career

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at key advanced metrics behind Jonathan Quick's elite goaltending career.
Jonathan Quick will retire from the NHL after 19 seasons, and his advanced metrics support that he was one of the most efficient goalies of his generation.
Quick, who will make his final NHL start for the New York Rangers against the Florida Panthers on Monday, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (two with Los Angeles Kings as starter; one with Vegas Golden Knights as third-stringer). Quick won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, is a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist and two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2013-14 and 2017-18 (given to goalies of team allowing fewest goals in regular season).
In the regular season, Quick ranks 12th all-time in wins (410), 15th among goalies in games played (828) and 17th in shutouts (65). Among the 85 goalies in history to play at least 500 regular-season games, Quick is tied for 28th in career save percentage (.910). Quick also leads United States-born goalies in career regular-season wins and shutouts and was a steal for the Kings considering he was selected with the 72nd pick (third round) and eighth goalie taken in the 2005 NHL Draft.
In the postseason, Quick ranks third among active goalies in career playoff wins (49-43 record) and is tied for 12th in NHL history in playoff shutouts (10; most among active goalies). He was also 4-1 in five career Game 7s.