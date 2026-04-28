Wedgewood cherishes 'long road' to Western 2nd Round with Avalanche

"Long road and really cool," Wedgewood said. "Awesome to do it with this team, this group of guys, and the fan base. Everything's been smooth sailing since I got here, and it's really fun to play in the playoffs, that's for sure."

For Wedgewood, it's been fun and effective. The 33-year-old enters the second round 4-0 with a 1.21 goals-against average and .950 save percentage. The five goals allowed are the second-lowest total by an Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques goalie in a best-of-7 series (minimum four games). Philipp Grubauer gave up four to the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 first round and Patrick Roy four against the Florida Panthers in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

"Give Wedgewood credit," Kings coach D.J. Smith said after Game 3. "This guy looks like he's putting his name on the circuit as a big-time goalie."

He's been doing it since October. Mackenzie Blackwood was Colorado's projected starter heading into the regular season, but he was injured during the offseason and didn't make his regular-season debut until Nov. 1. Wedgewood was 7-1-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .900 save percentage in October and finished 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA, .921 save percentage and an NHL career-high four shutouts.

"I worked for it," Wedgewood said. "It's not like it just came. I could write three books on all the off days that I trained and days in the summer. I could have just golfed and sat down, but I'd golf, I'd come home and do stuff. You pat yourself on the back, and people in my circle know what I've done to get here and find those … just inches it's all it is. You find an inch here, you gain an inch there, and all sudden you're still in the League and find an opportunity."

It's been quite the road to get here. Wedgewood is playing for his fifth NHL team and has been the backup everywhere he's been. That includes behind Jake Oettinger with the Dallas Stars from 2022-24, the Avalanche's opponent if the Stars eliminate the Minnesota Wild with that series tied 2-2.