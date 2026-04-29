Avalanche resting up while awaiting 2nd-round opponent

"Some guys might need a little bit more rest. Some guys stay sharp, but I think everyone here kind of knows what we need to do to stay sharp," forward Brock Nelson said. "Couple days off, I think, is good for the body and the mind, just with how condensed our schedule was, and at this time of year. So if you're able to get an extra (day off), I think it's crucial, and we have enough time now to kind of prepare and get two, three, four skates on the ice before for the next game, kind of prepare for our next opponent, depending upon the outcomes."

Each team brings a particular set of challenges with them, whether it's special teams or 5-on-5 play. Colorado went 2-0-2 against the Stars, the No. 2 seed in the Central Division, in the regular season.

Against the Wild, the No. 3 seed in the Central, the Avalanche went 2-1-1.

"We played them a lot in the regular season, so we kind of know their game. So it's not like we're playing teams that we've never played before," forward Martin Necas said. "I feel like, Minny, especially in the series that they played, their 5-on-5 has been really good. Dallas, once they get a power play, they score. So it's two different games. But whoever we play, just got to prepare. I feel like if we're going to play the same defense as we played against L.A., it's going to be good and we're going to get all the chances."