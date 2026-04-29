Avalanche resting up while awaiting 2nd-round opponent

It should come as no surprise that, when they're away from the rink, the Avalanche are certainly keeping an eye on the series, whether with an analytical eye or just for the love of the sport.
"I'm a fan of the game. I love watching," defenseman Cale Makar said. "I've watched all the games now, and it's incredible to see the level that teams are getting at, especially that series. It's a really fun one to watch because there's so many guys that are playing well. So it's impressive."
Said Nathan MacKinnon: "I'm just kind of watching all the games, to be honest. Nothing too closely."
Creating a plan of attack for the second round will come later, but that hasn't prevented coach Jared Bednar from studying what he's seeing from each potential opponent.
"I'm watching that series. Five-on-five, the goals that Minny's scored is a lot. More than expected," Bednar said. "Dallas hasn't scored as much as expected. So Minny has an edge 5-on-5 in this series, and they're getting chewed up by Dallas' power play too.
"Lots can be learned. Nothing's really surprising me so far to this point. Both very good teams, both winning in different ways. They finished where they finished for a reason, and it's been a great series to this point. We'll get who we get, and we'll go from there."
If forward Nazem Kadri had his way, the series would go longer.
"I think we're rooting for a Game 8 too," he joked.