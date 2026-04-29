Avalanche resting up while awaiting 2nd-round opponent

Extra time off 'crucial' for Colorado, which will play winner of Stars-Wild series

COL rest as they await 2nd round opponent

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CENTENNIAL, Colo -- The Colorado Avalanche are waiting to see whether they'll play the Dallas Stars or Minnesota Wild in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings to advance.

Until then, they're using whatever time off they have to prepare as best they can.

"Some guys might need a little bit more rest. Some guys stay sharp, but I think everyone here kind of knows what we need to do to stay sharp," forward Brock Nelson said. "Couple days off, I think, is good for the body and the mind, just with how condensed our schedule was, and at this time of year. So if you're able to get an extra (day off), I think it's crucial, and we have enough time now to kind of prepare and get two, three, four skates on the ice before for the next game, kind of prepare for our next opponent, depending upon the outcomes."

Each team brings a particular set of challenges with them, whether it's special teams or 5-on-5 play. Colorado went 2-0-2 against the Stars, the No. 2 seed in the Central Division, in the regular season.

Against the Wild, the No. 3 seed in the Central, the Avalanche went 2-1-1.

"We played them a lot in the regular season, so we kind of know their game. So it's not like we're playing teams that we've never played before," forward Martin Necas said. "I feel like, Minny, especially in the series that they played, their 5-on-5 has been really good. Dallas, once they get a power play, they score. So it's two different games. But whoever we play, just got to prepare. I feel like if we're going to play the same defense as we played against L.A., it's going to be good and we're going to get all the chances."

Colorado Avalanche sweep Kings to advance to 2nd round

The Avalanche won Game 4 of their series on Sunday. The Stars and Wild will play Game 6 of their series on at Grand Casino Arena Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SNE, SN360, TVAS) with a potential Game 7 scheduled for Saturday.

Colorado has been eliminated from the playoffs by the Stars in each of the past two seasons; in seven games in the first round last season, and in six games in the second round in 2024.

"Dallas, obviously we know them, and they're a tough opponent," Nelson said. "It feels like they can kind of capitalize out of nowhere and create transition pucks and kind of hang around. Obviously, they're one of the better teams in the League for a number of years now, and their power play is dangerous.

"Same could be said, I think, about Minnesota. (Matt) Boldy, (Kirill) Kaprizov, adding (Quinn) Hughes changes that team quite a bit from the back end, and a solid D-core. They made a lot of moves at the Deadline to bolster up front. So both teams, I think, are extremely deep, and pride themselves on that."

NHL Tonight reacts to the Avalanche defeating the Kings and advancing to the next round

It should come as no surprise that, when they're away from the rink, the Avalanche are certainly keeping an eye on the series, whether with an analytical eye or just for the love of the sport.

"I'm a fan of the game. I love watching," defenseman Cale Makar said. "I've watched all the games now, and it's incredible to see the level that teams are getting at, especially that series. It's a really fun one to watch because there's so many guys that are playing well. So it's impressive."

Said Nathan MacKinnon: "I'm just kind of watching all the games, to be honest. Nothing too closely."

Creating a plan of attack for the second round will come later, but that hasn't prevented coach Jared Bednar from studying what he's seeing from each potential opponent.

"I'm watching that series. Five-on-five, the goals that Minny's scored is a lot. More than expected," Bednar said. "Dallas hasn't scored as much as expected. So Minny has an edge 5-on-5 in this series, and they're getting chewed up by Dallas' power play too.

"Lots can be learned. Nothing's really surprising me so far to this point. Both very good teams, both winning in different ways. They finished where they finished for a reason, and it's been a great series to this point. We'll get who we get, and we'll go from there."

If forward Nazem Kadri had his way, the series would go longer.

"I think we're rooting for a Game 8 too," he joked.

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