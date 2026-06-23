Maple Leafs should select Stenberg, analyst tells ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Sportsnet’s Bukala says he’s had Frolunda forward ranked higher than McKenna since January

stenberg bench

© Bjorn Franke, USA Hockey

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Full draft coverage can be found here.

The Toronto Maple Leafs keeping the No. 1 pick is about the only thing most draft analysts agree on when it comes to the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

But who they take remains a topic of discussion.

Sportsnet analyst Jason Bukala makes his choice clear on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast, saying he would select Frolunda forward Ivar Stenberg if it was his call.

"He rose to the top of my draft ranking in January after the World Juniors, and he honestly didn't do anything to fall off the perch," Bukala said. "It's as simple as that."

Stenberg helped Sweden win the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against Czechia in the gold medal game.

The 18-year-old also had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, which ranks fifth in Swedish Hockey League history among players 18 or younger.

Gavin McKenna was second at the WJC with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games to help Canada win the bronze.

The 18-year-old forward was tied for fifth among NCAA players with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games as a freshman for Penn State University.

Bukala said each projects to be a top-tier NHL player.

"There's a 1A and 1A at the top of this draft class for me," he said. "Pick the style of player that you value the most to build around with your forward group. ... It's just a matter of what you value and what you have to surround them with."

Bukala weighed in on several other topics, including ranking the top five defensemen in this year's draft class: Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League, Carson Carels of Prince George in the Western Hockey League, Daxon Rudolph of Prince Albert (WHL), University of North Dakota freshman Keaton Verhoeff and Alberts Smits of Munchen in Germany's top league.

He also discussed what makes Smits unique in this year's draft class, how he would handle the possibility of selecting twin brothers Liam and Markus Ruck, when the first goalie could be taken and much more.

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also preview their upcoming mock drafts, the Ottawa Senators having three picks in the first round following the trade that sent forward Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers and their likelihood of using all of them, and more.

Fans also will have the chance to ask the hosts their draft-related questions directly when they take part in a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The "NHL Draft Class" podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available here and the NHL app.

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