Ravensbergen, other top goalies discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Joshua Ravensbergen is at the head of the class of a talented group of goaltenders available for the 2025 NHL Draft.

"For all the years I've been doing this, it seems like the top goalies just stand out," Al Jensen of NHL Central Scouting said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "There's just no question about it. It's more than just that, but that's a great start for him. He's got a great NHL presence. He's very calm, very poised, he covers the net really well whether he's in his initial stance or when he goes down into the butterfly. He's got a great butterfly, great leg extension. Tough to beat down low. Very tough. But he's got good gloves as well.

"There's just a lot of NHL potential in him. You can see it almost immediately with him."

Ravensbergen (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) was 33-13-4 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 51 games with Prince George of the Western Hockey League this season, and the 18-year-old is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies for the 2025 draft.

But Ravensbergen isn't the only goalie with a bright future, as Jensen said he believes this is a deep, talented group.

"There is quite a few goalies that are going to have a chance to play in the NHL someday," he said. "Entering the season I wasn't sure. But as the season wore on, and especially in the second half I could see some good quality goalies."

Jensen also talked about what he likes about Lucas Beckman of Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Michal Pradel of Tri-City of the United States Hockey League, and Jack Ivankovic of Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, who he called "Probably the most skilled goalie in this draft."

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, which will be held May 5. The San Jose Sharks have the best odds to win the No. 1 selection.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and iHeartRadio. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.