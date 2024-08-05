RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Marek Vanacker to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Marek Vanacker on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Vanacker, 18, posted regular-season career highs in games played (68), goals (36), assists (46) and points (82) with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign. His 36 goals and 82 points each led all Brantford skaters, while his 46 assists ranked second on the club. He also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in six OHL postseason games in 2023-24. His four assists and seven points each shared second among all team skaters.