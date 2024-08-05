RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Marek Vanacker to Entry-Level Deal

First-round pick from 2024 NHL Draft agrees to three-year contract

16x9 CONTRACT
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Marek Vanacker on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Vanacker, 18, posted regular-season career highs in games played (68), goals (36), assists (46) and points (82) with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign. His 36 goals and 82 points each led all Brantford skaters, while his 46 assists ranked second on the club. He also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in six OHL postseason games in 2023-24. His four assists and seven points each shared second among all team skaters.

Marek Vanacker after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

A native of Delhi, Ont., Vanacker has competed in 123 OHL regular-season games with the Bulldogs from 2022-24, totaling 98 points (40G, 58A). He has also made two trips to the OHL Playoffs, compiling seven points (3G, 4A) in 12 games. Internationally, Vanacker helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, recording one goal in six games.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Phillips, Crevier to One-Year Deals

RELEASE: 'Home Away from Home' Preseason Game Returns to Milwaukee

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Artyom Levshunov to Entry-Level Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign T.J. Brodie to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Laurent Brossoit to Two-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Veteran Alec Martinez to One-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Maroon, Smith and Anderson

RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Tyler Bertuzzi to Four-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Teuvo Teravainen to Three-Year Deal

BLOG: Blackhawks Free Agency Tracker

RELEASE: Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov