Maple Leafs Sign 2024 First-round Pick Ben Danford To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Ben Danford to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Danford, 18, recorded 33 points (one goal, 32 assists) in 64 games with the Oshawa Generals (OHL) during the 2023-24 season while adding 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 21 playoff games, helping the team reach the Championship Series of the 2024 OHL Playoffs. The 6’2,192-pound defenceman has posted 54 points (five goals, 49 assists) through 127 career regular season OHL games while collecting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 26 career playoff games.

The Madoc, ON native was selected by Toronto in the first round (31st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.