Maple Leafs Sign 2024 First-round Pick Ben Danford To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

GettyImages-2159760776

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Ben Danford to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Danford, 18, recorded 33 points (one goal, 32 assists) in 64 games with the Oshawa Generals (OHL) during the 2023-24 season while adding 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 21 playoff games, helping the team reach the Championship Series of the 2024 OHL Playoffs. The 6’2,192-pound defenceman has posted 54 points (five goals, 49 assists) through 127 career regular season OHL games while collecting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 26 career playoff games.

The Madoc, ON native was selected by Toronto in the first round (31st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell