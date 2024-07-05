Capitals Sign Terik Parascak

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Terik Parascak to a three-year entry-level contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Parascak's contract will carry an average annual value of $975,000.

The Capitals selected Parascak, 18, with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6’0”, 173-pound forward recorded 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2023-24 season. Parascak, who was named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team, led CHL rookies in goals and points and ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in scoring. Parascak’s 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07 and the fourth most since 2000-01, trailing only Kane, Gagner and Sidney Crosby (2003-04: 135 points). In addition, Parascak ranked fourth in the WHL in plus-minus (+49), tied for fourth in shorthanded goals (4), tied for ninth in goals and tied for 12th in assists. The Lethbridge, Alberta native added 14 points (6g, 8a) in 12 playoff games, helping Prince Georgereach the WHL Western Conference Final.

Parascak attended Edge School Prep Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL U18), where he finished the 2022-23 season ranked second in the league in goals (32) and points (66) in 30 games played. In addition, Parascak led the league with 12 points (6g, 6a) in five playoff games en route to the CSSHL Under-18 championship.

Parascak was ranked third among North American right wings and 15th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.