Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Tij Iginla to Entry-Level Contract

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Tij Iginla to an entry-level contract. 

The 6-foot, 192-pound Iginla registered 47-37-84 and was plus-17 in 64 games with Kelowna (WHL) last season, leading the team in goals and ranking second in scoring. Iginla also recorded 9-6-15 in 11 playoff games. 

The Lake Country, British Columbia native tallied 6-12-18 in 48 games with Seattle (WHL) in 2022-23 helping the club win the WHL championship. In Seattle, Iginla played alongside current Utah forward Dylan Guenther and was one of three 16-year olds to play with Seattle that season. 

Over three WHL seasons with Kelowna and Seattle, Iginla recorded 53-50-103 and plus-24 in 115 career games 

Iginla also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 6-6-12 in seven games.

Iginla was the first draft pick in Utah franchise history in the first round (6th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

