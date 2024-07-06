Flyers Sign Forward Jett Luchanko to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Jett Luchanko to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Luchanko was the Flyers’ first round pick (13th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Luchanko, 17 (8/21/06), collected 74 points (20g-54a) in 68 regular season games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward led the team in assists and points, tied for third in shorthanded goals, ranked fifth in goals, and sixth in power-play goals. He also tallied three assists in four playoff games for Guelph this season. He was awarded the William Hanley Trophy for the OHL’s most sportsmanlike player.

Over his two seasons with Guelph, the right-shot forward amassed 88 points (25g-63a) in 114 career games in the OHL. He has four assists in 10 career playoff games with Guelph.

Internationally, the native of London, Ontario represented Team Canada in the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship, posting two goals and five assists for seven points in seven games to win a gold medal.