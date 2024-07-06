Flyers Sign Forward Jett Luchanko to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Jett Luchanko to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

24FLY_Signing_Luchanko_2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Jett Luchanko to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Luchanko was the Flyers’ first round pick (13th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Luchanko, 17 (8/21/06), collected 74 points (20g-54a) in 68 regular season games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward led the team in assists and points, tied for third in shorthanded goals, ranked fifth in goals, and sixth in power-play goals. He also tallied three assists in four playoff games for Guelph this season. He was awarded the William Hanley Trophy for the OHL’s most sportsmanlike player.

Over his two seasons with Guelph, the right-shot forward amassed 88 points (25g-63a) in 114 career games in the OHL. He has four assists in 10 career playoff games with Guelph.

Internationally, the native of London, Ontario represented Team Canada in the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship, posting two goals and five assists for seven points in seven games to win a gold medal.

News Feed

Transaction Analysis: Brink Extends for Two Seasons

Flyers Re-Sign Forward Bobby Brink to a Two-Year Contract

Luchanko Impressing While Finding His Way

“Bumper Bonk” Showing Full Abilities At Camp

Flyers Sign Anthony Richard to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Flyers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

2024 Flyers Development Camp: 5 Things to Watch

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Sign Michkov

Flyers Sign Matvei Michkov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Flyers Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway to a Two-Year Contract

Flyers Sign Defenseman Erik Johnson to a One-Year Contract

Flyers Host Vancouver Canucks in Home Opener on Saturday October 19

Flyers Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

Flyers Announce Qualifying Offers

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2024 Draft Class

Flyers Select Seven Players in 2024 NHL Draft

NHL Draft Live Blog | Day 2

NHL Draft Live Blog | Day 1