Chuk this out!

The Ottawa Senators have announced that the team has signed defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to a three-year, entry-level contract. Yakemchuk, 18, was by the Senators drafted seventh overall in the first round of this year’s 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

The Fort McMurray, Alberta, native spent his 2023-24 season with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. In 66 games with the Hitmen, Yakemchuk scored 30 goals and added 41 assists for a total of 71 points. His numbers saw him finish second on the team in goals, assists, and points, and first in all three amongst team defencemen. Yakemchuk also finished first in the league for goals amongst defencemen.

The 2023-24 season was Yakemchuk’s third with the Hitmen. In 189 regular season games with Calgary, the defenceman has totalled 53 goals and 78 assists for 131 career points.

Of Yakemchuk, Senators' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios said: